"Lmfaoo" - Aljamain Sterling and fans react to Petr Yan's hilarious interaction with "Sean O'Malley" in Thailand

Fans have recently been treated to hilarious footage of Petr Yan seemingly interacting with his upcoming opponent Sean O'Malley in Thailand. Yan is scheduled to meet 'Sugar' at UFC 280 in October. 'No Mercy' was recently seen walking up to someone who looks almost exactly like O'Malley from behind.

Yan calls the guy 'Sean', who initially didn't respond, as his name is most likely not Sean. People in the surrounding can be seen erupting with laughter as Yan shakes his hand, saying:

"Sean, how are you brother? Bon appetit"

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, among others, was tickled by the hilarious interaction between Yan and O'Malley's lookalike. "Funk Master" commented on Instagram:

"Lmfaoo 😂😂😂"

While the comments section of the post was mostly filled ROFL emoticons, some fans also lauded Yan underrated sense of humor. @mojohojo_ wrote:

"Yan is one of those guys that doesn’t realize how funny he is lmao"

Sean O'Malley doesn't expect Petr Yan to wrestle him at UFC 280

Sean O'Malley will face his toughest test so far when he meets former bantamweight champion Petr Yan at UFC 280. While 'Sugar' is undoubtedly a huge draw in the sport, he is yet to prove himself against high-level opponents.

The first time O'Malley was pitched against a high-level opponent was against emerging Marlon Vera back in 2020. 'Sugar' lost via first-round TKO due to a leg injury, a loss he still disregards.

Most recently, Sean O'Malley was put to the test against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276 but the fight ended in an anti-climactic no contest due to an eye poke from 'Sugar'. Many have raised questions about O'Malley securing a potential title eliminator booking against Yan off of a no-contest.

Fans argue that O'Malley won't stand a chance against Yan's well-rounded skillset. However, 'Sugar' doesn't believe that the Russian will bring his entire skillset at UFC 280.

O'Malley believes that 'No Mercy' will stick to a stand-up fight owing to his obvious reach disadvantage. The 27-year-old said on Michael Bisping's Believe You Me podcast:

“I really don’t think it’s going to be that much wrestling defense. I thought maybe against the Pedro fight, I thought he would try to wrestle a little bit more, but then when I got in there, he realized he was about 16 feet away from me, and there’s no way he could have shot on me without getting knocked out. So I think this fight is gonna be a sweet kickboxing match. Petr says he’s a master of boxing. I believe I’m the best MMA striker in the UFC."

