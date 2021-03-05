Logan Paul predicts the winner of Israel Adesanya vs Jan Blachowicz and other fights at UFC 259

Logan Paul has given his take on the upcoming UFC 259 fight card on Twitter. The YouTube sensation revealed his picks for the three title bouts this weekend.

Jan Blachowicz and Israel Adesanya are set to headline the pay-per-view for the light heavyweight title. Adesanya is the current middleweight champion and is making the jump to the 205 lbs bracket. YouTuber turned boxer Logan Paul favors the undefeated Adesanya in the upcoming matchup.

The older of the Paul brothers is a long-time fan of 'The Last Stylebender' and has been following him since his kickboxing days. Paul voiced his admiration for the UFC middleweight champion on his podcast 'Impaulsive' after Izzy defeated Paulo Costa at UFC 253.

"It's scary to know that if you go try to get inside (of Israel's striking range), there's a good chance you're going to get f**ked up. Let's not forget, Israel Adesanya, before he came into the UFC, was 75-6 as a kickboxer. He fought 81 times as a professional kickboxer... one of the best combat strikers in the league," he said.

The co-main event will feature the women's featherweight title bout between Amanda Nunes and Megan Anderson. According to MyBookie.ag, Nunes is a huge betting favorite (-875) against the 31-year-old Anderson (+525). Logan Paul's picks are in line with betting odds. Paul has chosen Nunes to win her forthcoming title defense.

For the bantamweight title, Logan Paul has picked Aljamain Sterling. 'Funkmaster' is coming off a spectacular submission victory over Cory Sandhagen. Aljo will go up against Petr Yan for the Russian's first title defense at 135lbs.

I got Adesanya, Nunes, and Sterling this weekend. @BSSportsbook what can you do for me #UFC259 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) March 5, 2021

Who is Logan Paul fighting next?

Logan Paul made his transition into boxing in 2018 against fellow YouTuber William Olatunji (also known as KSI). Paul is 1-1 as a professional boxer and is speculated to fight Floyd Mayweather next. 'Money' Mayweather announced on Instagram recently that he could potentially be fighting both the Paul brothers in 2021.

The bout was supposed to be contested in February this year. However, due to contract negotiation issues, the fight has been postponed for now. Logan Paul confirmed on his podcast that the fight with 'Money' will certainly take place this year.

"The complications are that when you are dealing with someone like Floyd Mayweather – who is, you know, the most desired, highest-paid fighter on the planet, he operates at a certain caliber. The people around him want to make sure their talent, their fighter, is performing at a certain level – there are a lot of hoops to jump through," said Logan Paul.