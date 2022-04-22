Logan Paul's Liquid Marketplace announces a massive LeBron James rookie card drop

Logan Paul's digital collectibles company Liquid Marketplace has announced a massive LeBron James rookie card drop. The card is one of only 21 BGS 9.5's in the world.

Earlier this month, 'The Maverick' announced his latest business venture called Liquid Marketplace. The company has made it easy for individuals all across the globe to buy a portion of the world's rarest collectibles.

The site has already listed some of the most expensive collectibles in the world, such as BGS 9 LeBron RPA worth over $2.5 million and Michael Jordan Autopatch worth around $1.9 million.

Adding more to the already stacked collection of items listed, the official Instagram page of Liquid Marketplace announced the latest LeBron James rookie drop and it read:

"Introducing the newest addition to Liquid Marketplace; The 2003/04 E-X Essential Credentials Now LeBron James Rookie Card. 1 of only 21 Graded BGS 9.5’s in the world!"

Check out the post below:

Logan Paul reveals how he broke his hand

A few months ago, 'The Maverick' was seen with a cast on his hand. It seemed as if Paul had broken his hand, but the 27-year-old failed to reveal the cause of it then.

However, on a recent episode of his podcast, Impaulsive, 'The Maverick' finally opened up on what happened to his right hand. Logan Paul visited Germany last year and while out partying one night, he came across a pub with an arcade boxing machine in it.

Paul revealed that he was attempting to set the high score in a drunken state, however, he missed the bag and hit a column instead which broke his hand:

"I hit the button, boom, 9-16, the high score was 9-22. How is that possible? And the bartender made it very clear after he saw my vigor with the first punch that many men and women have broken their hand on the column next to the game. I said, 'Guy, I'm a boxer.' I hit this thing as hard as I can, and sure enough, I hit the f***ing column, exactly where he said I would. Immediately, I knew I shattered my hand, I didn't know how bad it was."

Watch the full clip below:

Impaulsive @impaulsiveshows @LoganPaul FINALLY reveals how he broke his hand .@LoganPaul FINALLY reveals how he broke his hand 😳 https://t.co/4P5vG0990W

