Logan Paul 'terrified' by question about Dillon Danis' alleged bombshell picture, fans react: “His face tells it all”

Logan Paul is preparing to return to the squared circle to face Dillon Danis. The two are set to clash on October 14, 2023, at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card.

Following the fight announcement last month, 'El Jefe' decided to initiate a deliberate effort to provoke Paul. To provoke 'The Maverick', Danis has been consistently posting intimate photos and videos of Paul's fiancée, Nina Agdal, with her previous partners.

Danis asserted that he possesses a picture capable of potentially ruining Paul and Agdal's relationship if shared on social media. During a recent appearance on the FLAGRANT podcast, the YouTuber turned-boxer faced probing questions on the same topic:

"Logan Paul seems genuinely terrified of this picture Dillon Danis has 😂"

Fans were swift to detect the palpable tension on Logan Paul's face as podcast host Andrew Schulz posed the question.

"Omg you can tell he is going through it 😭"

"this dude is on the verge of breaking it’s over for bro 💀"

"Sure Logan is depressed his faces tells it all lol"

"You can see the moment his soul left his body"

"He knows , you can tell by his face that there is a picture."

"When you look at the current evidence, odds are he has something"

Logan Paul lashes out at Dillon Danis for disrespecting his fiancée

Logan Paul called out Dillon Danis for employing manipulated images to mock his fiancée, Nina Agdal.

During a recent interview with Boxing Social, 'The Maverick' stated that he remains unbothered by Danis' social media shenanigans and highlighted that he is currently in the most optimistic mental state he has ever been:

"If Dillon thinks a single photo he's posted has rattled me at all, he's a dumba**. I've been through the fu*king social ringer. I've seen it all, I've heard all the insults, and I know exactly who I am. I know exactly who my wonderful, fiancée is."

He added:

"I'm the happiest I've ever been in my life. Some moron troll posting some bullsh*t on Twitter will never faze me... ever. We're in a great fu*king place. It's the love of my life. Dillon lies about everything. He photoshops it, he's fake. He's fake all around. Fake fighter, fake images, fake cease and desists, fake confirmation eight-round fights. He's a fu*king liar."

