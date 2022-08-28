Logan Paul willing to fight on card featuring KSI in January as long as he gets to "f**k up" Dillon Danis

After his good friend and business partner KSI impressed on his boxing return by beating two opponents in one night, Logan Paul insisted that he's willing to compete on the YouTube star's next card in January.

MF & DAZN X Series 1 headlined by KSI featured multiple internet personalities and influencers from around the world. Of the eight bouts on the card, seven ended in knockouts. Despite the event being filled with amateurs, it was an entertaining night of fights.

Following the spectacle, KSI asked whether the 'Prime Squad' would compete on the card coming up in January. Unsurprisingly, Logan Paul raised his hand to be on the card, but only if he gets to face social media troll and Bellator fighter Dillon Danis.

The host of IMPAULSIVE has gone from strength to strength in recent years, and his name being attached to any card would make it much bigger. Since he's already fought Floyd Mayweather in the squared circle, it would likely mean that the 27-year-old Paul would be a clear favorite in a possible clash against Dillon Danis.

Although he's involved in Prime and has a blossoming WWE career ahead of him, nothing may quite live up to the possibility of knocking out Dillon Danis in front of a sold-out O2 Arena for Logan Paul.

Will Logan Paul ever compete in the UFC?

Logan Paul is clearly a man of many talents and doesn't let anything get in the way of something he has set his mind to. So will we ever get to witness the YouTube sensation make the long walk down to the octagon?

On multiple occasions, 'The Maverick' has publicly stated his interest in the UFC and told Dana White that he intends to compete in his promotion in the future. While this may seem unlikely right now, the content creator has a background in wrestling, having competed in college, and has already shown his ability in the boxing ring.

Despite the clear gap in their weight classes, Paul has called for a fight against the UFC's new prized asset, Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett. The lightweight fighter has become a real force in the sport with some impressive displays inside the octagon and has already responded to the callout in an interview with 'The Schmo'.

Watch Pimblett's interview with 'The Schmo' below:

Edited by Aziel Karthak