Look: Anatoly Malykhin trolls ‘baby pig’ Arjan Bhullar on Instagram

Anatoly Malykhin has trolled Arjan Bhullar again before their fight later this week.

Malykhin hasn’t been short of insults and jokes at Bhullar’s expense. Since becoming the ONE interim heavyweight world champion, the hard-hitting Russian has mocked the reigning heavyweight king. Several days ago, ‘Sladkiy’ continued calling out his upcoming opponent with a video on Instagram.

In the video, Malykhin was seen trying to pick up a baby pig. Whoever was recording the video made the undefeated two-division world champion laugh by saying:

“Don’t be scared, Arjan. Arjan, don’t be scared. It’s not going to hurt.”

On June 23, the trash talk ends as Anatoly Malykhin and Arjan Bhullar will determine the undisputed ONE heavyweight world champion.

The intriguing stylistic matchup features a drastic difference in momentum. On one side, Malykhin has been unbeatable since he made his ONE debut in March 2021. On the other side, ‘Sladkiy’ holds a promotional record of 4-0, with every win coming by KO/TKO. Along with the interim heavyweight world title, the 35-year-old acquired the undisputed ONE light heavyweight world championship from Reinier de Ridder, making him arguably the most dangerous fighter in ONE.

Meanwhile, Bhullar hasn’t fought since May 2021, when he defeated Brandon Vera for the heavyweight throne. It seems his extended layoff has led to some people, especially Malykhin, underestimating how dangerous of a fighter he is. Later this week, ‘Singh’ looks to silence the doubter by ending his opponent’s knockout streak.

Arjan Bhullar vs. Anatoly Malykhin will headline the first part of ONE Friday Fights 22, which goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The event can be seen live and for free on YouTube by North American viewers.

