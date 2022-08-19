"We all choose the rate at which we fall" - Luke Rockhold stresses how important recovery is and the effect that recovery process has on the body

Luke Rockhold has been candid during all of his media appearances this week. The former UFC middleweight champion has sounded off on uninformed reporters, fighter pay, mismanagement by the UFC, and more. The California native also opened up about the positive impact of prioritizing recovery in MMA.

Luke Rockhold confronted the Full Send reporter who gave Chito Vera a Mexican Luchador mask, Vera is Ecuadorian



Luke Rockhold confronted the Full Send reporter who gave Chito Vera a Mexican Luchador mask, Vera is Ecuadorianhttps://t.co/W0lusa1Gq6

Rockhold joined longtime friend Daniel Cormier to discuss his upcoming fight against Paulo Costa at UFC 278. Cormier praised his attention to detail with recovery throughout his career, and the former middleweight champion responded by saying:

"It's using the filtration process of the body, igniting that filtration process. Everything comes through circulation. Almost every problem that we incur in life is due to lack of circulation.

"Lack of circulation increases inflammation, which builds problems with the body and tendencies... That's exactly what we all die from and fall from. We all choose the rate at which we fall."

Rockhold lost his last two fights by KO but hasn't competed in three years. He's coming in as the betting underdog against Costa with a chance to silence the haters.

Winning at UFC 278 could also give the former middleweight champion a title shot in his next fight, depending on how the UFC reacts to his recent interviews.

UFC doesn't post Luke Rockhold's media day interview on their YouTube channel

Media Day interviews are one way the UFC can help promote their upcoming pay-per-views. After the media day involving Rockhold was over, the worldwide leading MMA promotion chose not to post the 37-year-old's interview on their YouTube channel. This was despite posting those of the other five fighters from the top three matchups.

One would assume the UFC didn't like Rockhold bashing them, including the former middleweight champion referring to them as a mafia. The refusal to post his interview raises questions about the California native earning another title shot with a win.

There are no middleweight title contenders after Alex Pereira for Israel Adesanya, but the UFC could be worried about giving Rockhold a title shot.

