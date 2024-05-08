"Man I cried watching this" - When fans were left emotional after Jermall Charlo opened up on mental health struggles

Throwback to Jermall Charlo shedding tears while opening up about his mental health during a podcast episode. His raw emotions certainly struck a chord with fans.

Earlier this week, Charlo was arrested for three misdemeanors including driving while intoxicated and avoiding police following a car crash. The 33-year-old later bailed out of the Brazoria County jail, but fans are concerned since he's only fought once in three years and been involved in several negative situations.

Charlo's recent setback led to a podcast appearance clip re-surfacing from May 2023. 'Hit Man' joined his brother, Jermell Charlo, and former NFL player Brandon Marshall on 'I AM ATHLETE' where they shared a special moment opening up about mental health.

Below were the fans' comments on YouTube:

"Man I cried watching this, I'm going through some tough times man... this was refreshing..."

"The amount of pressure he is under..my goodness. That man might've saved his life by showing him vulnerability and saying it was ok. God bless him."

"Jermall crying and him reassuring Jermall that it's okay was such an emotional moment...made me cry. I'm glad he let it out and had someone tell him he knew exactly what he was going thru and validated his feelings."

Since then, Jermall Charlo returned to the boxing ring in November 2023, taking on Jose Benavidez Jr in a non-title bout on the David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade undercard. Charlo secured a dominant unanimous decision win that night, extending his professional record to 33-0.

Watch the entire video of Jermall Charlo opening up about his mental health below:

Jermall Charlo officially stripped of WBC middleweight title after three years without defense

Jermall Charlo's latest boxing match was at a 163-pound catchweight. Therefore, the Texas native hasn't defended his WBC middleweight world title since taking out Juan Macias Montiel by unanimous decision in June 2021.

Following his DWI arrest, Charlo has officially been stripped of his WBC middleweight title. As a result, Carlos Adames, who defeated Julian Williams in June 2023, was upgraded to the throne and replaced 'Hit Man.'

It's unclear when and who Charlo will fight next in the boxing ring.

