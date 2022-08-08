"Man has ice in his veins" - Fans react to Charles Oliveira sending chilling message to "arrogant" Islam Makhachev and his team

MMA fans have reacted to a video from former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. 'Do Bronx' sent a message to upcoming opponent Islam Makhachev and his team, stating "their arrogance will kill them."

In a video uploaded to Instagram via @MMAHoje, the Brazilian's stern warning to Islam Makhachev has caused a frenzy of reactions in the comments.

Oliviera, who was stripped of the title earlier this year, said:

"They're being arrogant and that's what will kill them. The arrogance from their manager, former fighters, their arrogance will kill them. If they think they're going to come here and think this is a joke, I'm going to tell you one thing. No-one will ever hit me harder than life has hit me. I escaped a heart condition... Doctors told me I would never fight or doing anything sport-related but I became the UFC champion."

One fan wrote that Oliviera's message was so 'cold' he must have ice in his veins:

"Man has ice in his veins"

Another fan joked that 'Do Bronx' was already in Makhachev's head, despite the fight being months away:

"Already in his head? It's too damn early Charlie"

One user believes that if the Brazilian can defeat the Russian for the 155lb title, he should be regarded as the GOAT of the division.

"He's the LW goat if he beats Islam"

Michael Chandler believes he made a mistake by thinking Charles Oliveira would "quit" during their fight at UFC 262

Michael Chandler has labeled his bout with Charles Oliveira as one of his biggest mistakes so far in the UFC. 'Iron' believes he made a mistake by underestimating not only the skill but the heart of 'Do Bronx' in their lightweight title clash last year.

In a stunning fight that lasted two rounds, each fighter had their moments on their feet and on the ground. Oliveira eventually caught Chandler with a left hook that dropped the American before subsequent punches finished the fight.

Speaking to MMA Fighting's Damon Martin, Chandler admitted his biggest regret was thinking Oliveira would give up if the fight got tough:

"Remember the build-up to my fight with Charles? I truly believed that he was going to quit you know. We'd seen it in the past, we had seen that he wasn't that tough, we had seen that he had a tendency to find a way out in fights. He has proven time and time again both against me and then Gaethje or against Poirier, in those fights and came back and won every single one of them you know, he has shown his toughness."

