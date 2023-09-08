Map of Africa, 'Broken Native', 'Naruto' seal, and more - All of Israel Adesanya's tattoos explained 

Israel Adesanya has a plethora of meaningful tattoos scattered across his body that illustrate his love of self-expression.

'The Last Stylebender' admitted that his first tattoo is a personal one, and refused to showcase it in front of cameras.

But Adesanya's second and third pieces of ink, which he got at 22 years old, are arguably his most iconic. The words "Broken Native" were written on the upper half of his chest, coupled with the African continent drawn on his sternum, with the country of Nigeria highlighted.

The term "Broken Native" was originally the name of a dance crew that Israel Adesanya belonged to growing up, as well as his feelings of being out of place amongst peers. It is likely a reference to the racism he faced growing up in New Zealand, after migrating from Nigeria as a child.

Israel Adesanya also has several anime inspired tattoos, including Toph Beifong from Avatar: The Last Airbender. Adesanya also has a combination of the Nine Tails Seal from Naruto and the Ocean and Moon Spirit from Avatar tattooed on his stomach.

He has a werewolf tattooed on his right shoulder, which he stated came from his love of dogs. Adesanya has a massive tattoo of Deadpool on his ribcage, owing to one of his favorite Marvel characters.

Israel Adesanya has a Calvin and Hobbes tattoo on the inside of his right bicep, a comic that he grew up reading, created by American cartoonist Bill Watterson.

Watch Adesanya break down his tattoos with GQ Magazine below:

Adesanya has two neck tattoos, one a tribute to his dog Millionaire, and the other a depiction of the ancient Egyptian deity Montu, a god of war.

Israel Adesanya's biggest tattoo is without a doubt the back piece he has, inspired by a traditional Japanese dragon.

More recently, 'The Last Stylebender' has acquired two tattoos on his face. One is placed under his left eye, but the meaning remains unclear. The other, which is over his right eyebrow, is the phrase "Dragon" written in Arabic.

Watch Adesanya getting his face and neck tattoos below:

Alexander Volkanovski predicts Israel Adesanya to break Sean Strickland's arm at UFC 293

Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland will do battle for the middleweight title in the main event of UFC 293 this weekend. Adesanya is a -350 favorite on the betting line, and many expect him to put on a dominant striking display.

Adesanya's training partner, and close friend, Alexander Volkanovski, believes the middleweight champion could severely injure Strickland. He recently broke the fight down, and said this:

"I can see so much damage happening. One thing I've been picturing in my head, a broken arm. Breaking Sean Strickland's arm from a kick."

Watch the video below from 2:00: