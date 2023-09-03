"I just lost it and I snapped" - When a "crying" Israel Adesanya rag dolled a racist in school

Israel Adesanya faced racism as a child and continues to face it today. Adesanya has revealed how he once beat up a racist in school, MMA style.

Despite being the UFC middleweight champion, 'The Last Stylebender' faces racism online all the time. The New Zealand native has always spoken out against racism and has fought it. In an old interview, the champion spoke about how he handled a racist who called him names and picked on him as a child:

"The next week at school, he just came up to me and like, 'what up black boy?' and just pushed me. And I might have been having a bad day and I remember I just lost it and I snapped, and I threw him to his K block and I just wailed on him and I was crying the whole time. I threw him to his B block and I just wailed on him till he just like squatted down."

The kid in question had been up to his antics all week. He even took time out of his day on a weekend to drive by Israel Adesanya's house and told him to 'go back to where he came from.' He could not comprehend what he had done to receive so much hate.

Israel Adesanya says he will never send his kids to school 'f**k school'

Israel Adesanya is of the opinion that school as an institution is of no use in this day and age. He believes most of the things he learned from school never applied to him in real life, because of which he later dropped out. In a recent interview, he spoke about how he plans to not send his kids to school and home school them with the help of tutors:

"F**k school, I don't know why we still even have this whole outdated concept of school to just build workers. Coz we know what the f**k school was made for, why we pretending. We know school was created to create workers. What the f**k is 'X'? Like when I have I, in my life as an adult known what the f**k X is?.... A lot of useless information got passed on to me in school."

Andrew Tate responded in the comments, agreeing with the UFC champion. Israel Adesanya also said that he will compulsorily teach his children gymnastics, calling it the base of athleticism.