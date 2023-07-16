“He’d be an African then” - Israel Adesanya’s ‘racist’ pledge to beat Dricus du Plessis until he’s black sparks social media outcry

MMA fans grilled Israel Adesanya after he made a polarizing statement against Dricus du Plessis.

In a video posted by @xcellentmma on Instagram, 'The Last Stylebender' said:

"I'm here now. I'm gonna f*ck this guy up, I'm gonna torture this guy. I'm gonna do it just like my ancestors... He'd be an African then... f*ck I mean you don't have to create division, this isn't the time for division. He could've definitely got the fight without talking all that sh*t but you be careful what you wish for, you got what you want. So yeah, he's next and I'm gonna f*cking beat him until he's black."

Check out the Instagram post below:

Many fans didn't seem happy with what the middleweight champion had to say.

@woofwoof2230 wasn't impressed with Adesanya's statement and expressed their disappointment by saying:

"This is insanely cringe."

A fan reaction to Adesanya's statement against du Plessis

Another user @miljandjukanovic questioned the nature of the middleweight champion's comments by writing:

"And this is not racist?"

A fan reacting to the Instagram post

One fan called out Adesanya's confusion between nationality and race by commenting:

"As a massive Izzy fan, he took a conversation about nationality and turned into a conversation about race."

Another fan reaction to Adesanya's comments

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions to Israel Adesanya's statement on Dricus du Plessis

The bad blood between the duo further escalated after Dricus du Plessis defeated Robert Whittaker by second-round TKO at UFC 290. Israel Adesanya entered the octagon and went on an X-rated N-word rant, confronting du Plessis.

Adesanya (24-2 MMA, 13-2 UFC) was born in Nigeria but lives and trains in New Zealand. Du Plessis (20-2 MMA, 6-0 UFC) was born in South Africa and has lived there his whole life. This made 'Stillknocks' claim to be the true African fighter, causing tensions between him and 'The Last Stylebender'.

Dricus du Plessis has a fight plan set for Israel Adesanya

Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya are possibly set for a showdown in a UFC middleweight title bout at UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia. The South African, after scoring a dominant victory at UFC 290, shared his game plan to beat Adesanya:

"I'll knock him out just like I did tonight. We saw his fight with Alex Pereira. If I get him to the floor, it is not even a fight... If I just get my hands on him, it's not even a fight. I will manhandle him."

Check out the tweet below:

XcellentMMA @XcellentMMA Dricus Du Plessis on Israel Adesanya