Who won the UFC fight last night (July 8, 2023)?

UFC 290 capped off the International Fight Week celebrations at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Despite losing a highly touted bout between Jack Della Maddalena and Josiah Harrell at the last minute, the event turned out to be absolutely wild.

The card was headlined by a featherweight title unification bout between Alexander Volkanovksi and Yair Rodriguez. While 'El Pantera' had a few moments in the fight, Volkanovski once again proved himself to be one of the best in the world with a dominant third-round TKO win.

Alexandre Pantoja challenged Brandon Moreno for the UFC flyweight title in the co-main event of the night. While Moreno landed more damage on the feet, 'The Cannibal' out grappled the Mexican to rope in a controversial split decision win.

Dricus Du Plessis took on former champion Robert Whittaker in a middleweight title eliminator at UFC 290. 'Stillknocks' scored a shocking upset, folding Whittaker with a barrage of strikes in the second round.

Dan Hooker scored an impressive come-from-behind split decision win over Jalin Turner in an absolute barnburner.

Collegiate wrestling standout opened up the main card action by scoring a first-round knockout over short-notice replacement Val Woodburn.

Robbie Lawler made his final octagon walk today in the featured prelims bout against Niko Price at UFC 290. The MMA community unanimously paid tributes to a great career as 'Ruthless' starched Price in a fairytale storyline.

UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez full card results

Main card

Alexander Volkanovski def. Yair Rodriguez via TKO (4:19 of Round 3)

Alexandre Pantoja def. Brandon Moreno via split decision (48-47x2, 46-49)

Dricus Du Plessis def. Robert Whittaker via TKO (2:23 of Round 2)

Dan Hooker def. Jalin Turner via split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)

Bo Nickal def. Val Woodburn via TKO (0:38 of Round 1)

Prelims

Robbie Lawler def. Niko Price via KO (0:38 of Round 1)

Tatsuro Taira def. Edgar Chairez via unanimous decision (29-27 x3)

Denise Gomes def. Yazmin Jauregui via TKO (0:20 of Round 1)

Alonzo Menifield def. Jimmy Crute via sub (guillotine) (1:55 of Round 2)

Vitor Petrino def. Marcin Prachnio via sub (arm triangle) (3:42 of Round 3)

Cameron Saaiman def. Terrence Mitchell via TKO (3:10 of Round 1)

Jesus Aguilar def. Shannon Ross via KO (0:17 of Round 1)

Esteban Ribovics def. Kamuela Kirk via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

