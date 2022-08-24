"This was the day I had enough" - Andrew Tate on how he overcame getting bullied while he was in school 

Andrew Tate has revealed that he would get bullied as a child while growing up in the United States. Tate is a former four-time kickboxing world champion turned social media influencer who has been going viral for the past few months. The American-born Brit has traveled and lived all over the world, and would showcase his jet-setting lifestyle on Instagram before he got banned.

However, he has not always been like this. In the latest video uploaded to his website freetopg.com, he opened up about how he was bullied in school and what he did to overcome it:

"One day, one of them slapped me on the side of the face from behind... and instantly, I don't know what it was, but this was the day I had enough and I turned with my lunchbox and swung it over the back of the school bus chair and caught him and busted his eye clean open."

He explained that he realized very early on that if you don't stand up for yourself, no one ever will. From that day onwards, he would always stand up for himself whenever someone tried to put him down. He does not mean to stand up to bullies using violence, but he would be assertive and not get pushed over.

Andrew Tate clears up all the accusations and lies being spread about him

Andrew Tate spoke for about an hour and 13 minutes in his latest video titled 'Andrew Tate's Final Message'. In the video, he talks about his meteoric rise to fame and how it has affected his life negatively and positively. The video also clears up allegations of sexual abuse of his former girlfriend from a video that leaked a decade ago.

The girl in question herself released a video saying it was nothing of the sort and that Tate would never hurt her. 'Top G' spoke about how he now has to be mindful of what he says and does due to his newfound fame:

"The way I'm getting the message across, because I'm trying to be as energetic as possible, I understand that a small tiny percentage of people might misunderstand me and that didn't matter when I didn't have any views, I didn't have any followers. But now I'm the most famous man in the world, I have to be a lot more careful with the way I say it."

Andrew Tate has promised his fans and the internet that he will figure out a way to say whatever he thinks in a way that his words cannot be twisted or taken out of context. However, since he has been banned from most social media platforms, fans have been left wondering where they will get to see more of 'Top G'.

Andrew Tates message, is a message of honor. If you support Andrew Tate in these times, ALWAYS remember something. Do not fight fire with fire, hate with hate. The TOP G has always told his followers to respect one another despite death threats and verbal abuse.Andrew Tates message, is a message of honor.

