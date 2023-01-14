Israel Adesanya flaunts new neck tattoo, asks fans to decode its meaning

Israel Adesanya recently added several tattoos to the many he already has and took to Instagram to quiz fans on the meaning of his recently finished neck tattoo.

The exact style of the piece is unclear, but it appears to be a combination of an ancient Egyptian eagle and a traditional American-style eagle tattoo.

'The Last Stylebender' posted a series of photos on his Instagram Story showcasing the new tattoos. Alongside his new neck piece, Adesanya has a tattoo above his right eye and one below his left eye.

The new tattoo under his left eye is difficult to see clearly due to the shadow in the photo.

Screenshot of Israel Adesanya's Instagram Story showing his new tattoos

Zoomed-in screenshot of Adesanya's tattoo below his left eye

One fan was able to identify the tattoo as the ancient Egyptian deity Montu, a god of war.

Screenshot of Adesanya's new tattoo and the fan's reply to his question

Israel Adesanya has many pieces of ink on his body and broke down his tattoos during an interview with GQ Magazine on their YouTube channel.

Marvin Vettori thinks Alex Pereira would beat Israel Adesanya again if they fought

Israel Adesanya was dethroned by Brazilian powerhouse Alex Pereira at UFC 281, with 'Poatan' finishing the then-champion in the final round.

The pair have been rivals since 2016 when they competed in professional kickboxing. Pereira defeated Adesanya twice in two years, winning the first fight via a controversial decision and the other via a brutal KO.

Many believed that 'The Last Stylebender' would beat Pereira in MMA due to the gap in experience. 'Poatan' had seven MMA bouts in total prior to UFC 281, whereas Adesanya had nine UFC title fights alone and 24 MMA fights in total.

'The Last Stylebender' was on his way to edging out a close unanimous decision victory when Pereira connected with a series of damaging blows, forcing the referee to intervene. Given Israel Adesanya's incredible championship reign and the pair's rivalry, an automatic rematch has been mentioned.

However, UFC middleweight contender Marvin Vettori, who has faced Adesanya twice, believes that Pereira will make it 4-0 against 'The Last Stylebender'. In a recent interview with 'The Schmo', he said:

"If [Pereira] fights Izzy again he'll beat Izzy again. It's just I feel like [Pereira] had a mission to beat him, and no he doesn't really, I mean of course he cares but he knows it's risky to fight anyone with good grappling."

