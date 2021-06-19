Marc Goddard ready to referee Conor McGregor fight despite history of beef

MMA referee Marc Goddard is ready and willing to referee a Conor McGregor fight despite their history with one another.

Goddard, who is widely considered to be one of the best refs in the sport, has had a complicated past with McGregor stemming all the way back to the regional scene.

The two have had a few interactions in the past, but the main issue came in 2017 when Conor stormed the cage after a Bellator fight to celebrate with his teammate Charlie Ward, who had just won. After Marc Goddard decided to intervene due to the unsafe manner in which McGregor entered the cage, the Irishman lost his cool, pushing and yelling at Goddard in a truly bizarre turn of events.

Marc Goddard - the ultimate professional

As 'Notorious' prepares to get back into the octagon to take on Dustin Poirier next month, Marc Goddard has poured water over the idea that he wouldn’t officiate a fight involving McGregor.

“Of course I would. There is zero problem! But in the interests of perception/ease I most probably wouldn’t be assigned to the fight, and that’s all good. I’ll be in Las Vegas in July also.”

Marc Goddard is a model professional in the world of mixed martial arts, and when it comes to ambassadors for the British side of the sport, there are very few better on the planet.

He’s also been involved in controversies alongside other big names, including but not limited to Colby Covington, and he’s remained as calm and composed as ever through it all.

McGregor vs. Poirier 3 is going to be a huge fight no matter who officiates it but what Marc Goddard has said is important to note - he likely isn’t going to be given that assignment. Whether it be due to the Conor issue or the threat of an “early” stoppage creating controversy, he will want to do what’s best for the sport, himself, and the fighters involved.

For now, all we can do is look forward to what should be an incredible fight night on July 10.

