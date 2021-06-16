Dan Hooker gives his prediction for Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3 at UFC 264

Top-ranked UFC lightweight Dan Hooker has given his thoughts on the upcoming trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, which takes place at UFC 264.

'The Hangman' shared the octagon with Poirier when the two men put on a fight of the year contender in 2020. It was Poirier who managed to come out on top, picking up the decision victory.

But it stands to reason that Hooker would know just how effective a fighter Poirier is.

Dustin Poirier knocked out Conor McGregor in their initial rematch, which took place in January. His lethal calf kicks essentially incapacitated McGregor, before he closed in for the TKO stoppage.

Dan Hooker believes McGregor must make adjustments

Dan Hooker believes that Conor McGregor must rectify the mistakes and vulnerabilities that led to Poirier finishing him in such emphatic fashion.

Speaking with Sportskeeda MMA's John Hyon Ko, Hooker stated-

"Conor McGregor's the guy that has to make the adjustments. Poirier kind of figured him out with that low calf kick. Weathering that early storm, surviving that early storm and then coming with that low calf kick. It's like Conor McGregor needs to make the adjustment."

However, with the trilogy fight taking place only six months after their initial rematch, Dan Hooker does not believe the Irishman has had enough time to make the necessary changes to his game-

"I just don't think that that's enough time to make the adjustment," said Hooker. "Like after he got knocked out he would've had to have a fair bit of time off... I just don't feel like he's had that much time in the gym to make the necessary adjustments."

Dan Hooker says that whilst it may appear that all McGregor has to do is improve his calf kick defense, that is not the case.

To be able to fully defend himself from the debilatating strikes, McGregor will have to alter his entire stance, no small feat in the given time. Dan Hooker told Sportskeeda-

"It's not as simple as 'aw I'll just pick my leg up and turn.' He's got to adjust his whole stance. I would say adjusting your stance is the hardest thing a fighter can do. You can pick up new techniques, but adjusting your stance. Conor McGregor has always been southpaw, he's always been like super side on and always has his left hand super low."

Ultimately, Dan Hooker backed Poirier to pick up a second victory over McGregor.

"So just because of the time constraints, I don't see that fight playing out any different."

