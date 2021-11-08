"There is one guy who'll give him a lot of problems" - Marvin Vettori reveals which UFC lightweight Islam Makhachev might struggle against

At UFC 267, Islam Makhachev cemented his status as a top contender in the UFC's lightweight division with a first round submission win over Dan 'The Hangman' Hooker.

The Dagestani 155er appears to have taken on his teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov's air of invincibility, with many touting him as a future champion. However, UFC middleweight contender Marvin Vettori believes there is one fighter at 155lbs who could give Islam Makhachev a serious challenge.

Speaking on the Real Quick with Mike Swick Podcast, Vettori had the following to say about Islam Makhachev:

"Islam is a great guy. I had the chance to train with him one time in Vegas actually. He's a hell of a fighter for sure. But there's one guy, there's one guy that will give him a lot of problems. I don't know if I want to see this fight now or when either of them is champ. That guy is my teammate, and it's Benel Dariush. That'd be a crazy fight. I can't wait to see that eventually."

You can check out the full interview with Marvin Vettori below:

Could Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush fight next?

Considering Justin Gaethje's fight of the year victory over Michael Chandler at UFC 268, it seems likely he will be granted the next title shot at the winner of Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier.

This would appear to open the door to a potential fight between Beneil Dariush and Islam Makhachev. Both men need one more high profile victory to secure themselves a shot at the belt.

Islam Makhachev has stated that he would also be interested in taking on the loser of Oliveira vs. Poirier. However, bearing in mind the nature of how the two men fight, it seems likely that the loser will be out of action for a considerable period of time.

Therefore, a number one contender bout between Dariush and Makhachev seems to be the logical matchup for the UFC to make. The only slight issue here is that they are both managed by Ali Abdelaziz's Dominance MMA.

