Marvin Vettori's coach reveals the game plan for him to defeat Israel Adesanya at UFC 263

Marvin Vettori’s coach Rafael Cordeiro has explained the game plan heading into the UFC 263 main event this weekend.

“The Italian Dream” is set for the biggest fight of his career as he prepares to meet Israel Adesanya for the second time, three years on from their first meeting. This time around, though, the UFC middleweight title will be on the line, with Vettori hoping to become the first Italian to hold a UFC championship.

There are many predictions regarding how the fight is expected to play out, but for now, all we can do is sit back and wait until fight night to see what goes down.

In the meantime, listen to the aforementioned Rafael Cordeiro, who has a very clear vision for his student this weekend.

“We respect a lot about Israel but we believe we can put the pressure on him, we can use Marvin’s boxing, use kicks, we’re gonna have wrestling in there for sure. If we go for takedowns we’re gonna hold, and we’re gonna try and finish the fight as fast as we can.”

Marvin Vettori sets his sight on gold

Adesanya is coming off the back of a loss to Jan Blachowicz up at light heavyweight, with many believing this could serve as a blueprint for Marvin Vettori as he goes in search of revenge.

That revenge will be from their previous 2018 meeting, which, as many know, ended in a split decision win for Adesanya. 'The Last Stylebender' proceeded to become the king of the middleweights in just a few short years, whereas Marvin Vettori was left to scratch and claw his way to the top.

Cordeiro knows just how much Vettori has sacrificed to get to this point. He is as hungry as he's ever been, and if Israel Adesanya is serious about keeping the belt wrapped around his waist, he needs to bring his A-game to Arizona.

If not, Marvin Vettori will feast and become the first Italian UFC champion.

