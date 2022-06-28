Max Holloway has "unfinished business" with Charles Oliveira

Max Holloway faces Alexander Volkanovski for the third time at UFC 276 to see if 'Blessed' can reclaim his featherweight title from the tough Australian. If he does, Holloway wants a second fight against lightweight champion Charles Oliveira next.

Not many remember that Holloway and Oliveira fought back in August 2015. The fight lasted less than two minutes, with Oliveira injuring his neck on a takedown. Speaking to ESPN, Holloway said he still wants to test himself properly against 'Do Bronx.'

"He and I know that we have unfinished business since like forever [because of how the first fight went] so we'll see what happens. It'd be an honor to share the octagon again and like I said, Alex is on the other side talking about it, so if we get it done July 2nd, who knows? Dana White's saying stuff like 'Alexander, whatever he wants,' so we'll find out July 2nd what Max wants and gets."

Watch the full interview with Max Holloway below:

First Max Holloway will have to get past Alexander Volkanovski, who took the 145 pound belt off 'Blessed' in December 2019 and then edged out a split decision in their July 2020 rematch. Since then both men have looked fantastic, with Holloway battering Calvin Kattar and Yair Rodriguez while Volkanovski dominated Brian Ortega and Chan Sung Jung.

Alvin @AlvinMMA Almost 7 years ago, Max Holloway defeated Charles Oliveira, just over a minute into their main event contest, via an injury to the esophagus of Charles. Both fighters have improved a lot since then and I would love to see them run It back. Almost 7 years ago, Max Holloway defeated Charles Oliveira, just over a minute into their main event contest, via an injury to the esophagus of Charles. Both fighters have improved a lot since then and I would love to see them run It back. https://t.co/YvlkdGhwNe

Alexander Volkanovski wants superfight with Charles Oliveira if he beats Max Holloway again

Alexander Volkanovski isn't bothered about rematching Max Holloway twice so quickly. In his words, he's always looking for the biggest fights that put him in the best position moving forward, and Holloway is the most famous contender at featherweight right now.

For Volkanovski, being in the best position means being able to demand a title fight against Charles Oliveira next. At a UFC 276 press conference, he said:

“I’ve talked about this third fight with Max being a big one. After this one, I go do my thing. It’s gonna give me time to go at least have a chance to go for that double-champ status. That’s what I want. I’m gonna do what I plan on doing and that’s what I’m gonna call for.”

Of course, there's a big difference between calling for a champion vs. champion title fight and the UFC allowing it to happen. However, UFC president Dana White sounds ready to give Volkanovski the opportunity if he defends his belt successfully for the fourth time. White told The Mac Life:

"That guy can do whatever he wants to do. If he wants to move up and challenge somebody at ‘55 or whatever he wants to do, I’m down for whatever he wants.”

Whether White will be open to Max Holloway moving up if he wins at UFC 276 remains to be seen. All the moving parts will come together July 2 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

