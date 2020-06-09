Max Holloway vs Alexander Volkanovksi in the works for UFC 251

Max Holloway returns to the octagon for his rematch against Alexander Volkanovski.

Max Holloway will get his rematch on the UFC 251 card which might feature other title fights.

Max Holloway v Alexander Volkanovski

Max Holloway last year lost his featherweight title to rising contender Alexander Volkanovski, bringing the blessed era to an end. As soon as the fight ended everyone knew that Max Holloway was going to get his rematch. He had gone on a three-title defense streak and had been a very popular voice in the MMA world.

Even Alexander Volkanovoski agreed that Max Holloway had done enough to warrant a rematch.

“I’m a pretty humble and respectful guy and I know he’s (Max Holloway) done great things in the division. Even though I think I won pretty convincingly, all five rounds. A lot of people are going to have that argument with me as well. But, at the same time, I did say I would give him the rematch because he’s a great champion and I think does deserve it. There is no one else. I don’t think there is anyone else. The guys in the division had a chance to try and fight and put themselves in a number one position"

Max Holloway vs Alexander Volkanovski to be featured on a multi-title fight card

Now per Ariel Helwani, the rematch between Max Holloway and Volkanovski is all set for UFC 251. He in an Instagram post broke the news that

"This just in. And, per sources, the promotion is considering featuring multiple title fights on the card. The others in consideration are Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo for the vacant bantamweight title and a welterweight title defense by champion Kamaru Usman. The original plan was for Usman to defend the belt against Jorge Masvidal, however, the promotion and Masvidal are currently very far apart on a deal for the fight, sources say, so the frontrunner to replace Masvidal is Gilbert Burns, who defeated Tyron Woodley two weekends ago."

So per Ariel Helwani, Jorge Masvidal vs Kamaru Usman was targetted for this very same card but that fight might not happen. However, fans are getting the Volkanovksi and Max Holloway rematch so that's great. A few months ago, Volkanovski had said that he might not be able to fight Max Holloway given the state of the pandemic.

"I’m in a weird position where I’m being quarantined. Not being able to train properly; not being able to get over to New Zealand ... so are we still going to be doing that card? I just don’t think that’s a good idea for me, especially coming off a broken hand. For me to try and overcome an injury and then go into a camp, and not be fully prepared in the camp, it’s not a good idea. So I don’t think the Perth card will go ahead, but if it does I don’t know the chances of me being on it."

However, as the disease is brought under control it looks like Volkanvoski has become comfortable with the idea. Max Holloway had a tough 2019, where he suffered two disappointing losses, one against Dustin Poirier the other against Alexander Volkanovski. This is his chance to set things on the right path.