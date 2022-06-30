Conor McGregor dream fight is always "on the shortlist" for Max Holloway

Max Holloway has given a list of potential fights after UFC 276. Although he's not overlooking Alexander Volkanovski, 'Blessed' has options for big-time fights moving forward, regardless of the outcome this weekend.

Even with a win, the former featherweight champion could move up to lightweight in search of money fights.

Holloway moving up to lightweight in the future seems more likely with each passing day. The Hawaiian native has beaten current champion Charles Oliveira in the past, and 'Do Bronx' may want revenge. Conor McGregor will also be returning from injury soon, and he doesn't have an opponent yet.

Alvin @AlvinMMA Almost 7 years ago, Max Holloway defeated Charles Oliveira, just over a minute into their main event contest, via an injury to the esophagus of Charles. Both fighters have improved a lot since then and I would love to see them run It back. Almost 7 years ago, Max Holloway defeated Charles Oliveira, just over a minute into their main event contest, via an injury to the esophagus of Charles. Both fighters have improved a lot since then and I would love to see them run It back. https://t.co/YvlkdGhwNe

Add in a potential trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier, and the reasoning behind Holloway's potential move to lightweight makes sense. When asked by Oscar Willis of TheMacLife about his future after UFC 276, 'Blessed' had this to say:

"I got history with the guy I still consider the 155-pound champion in Charles Oliveira. We have history there. I have dream matchups at 155 that fans keep throwing out there. We're on the shortlist to fight Conor [McGregor] all the time."

McGregor vs. Holloway would be a phenomenal matchup that would sell an absurd amount of pay-per-views. It would also be nice to see 'Blessed' get another massive payday that he deserves. Before looking ahead though, the Hawaiian native needs to beat Volkanovski at UFC 276.

Watch Max Holloway be interviewed by Oscar Willis below:

Max Holloway says he and Alexander Volkanovski "will be lucky to see more than three rounds" at UFC 276

Volkanovski and Holloway have now fought twice, with both going to a decision. That's a total of 50 minutes inside the cage together. Going into UFC 276, both fighters have made adjustments based on the knowledge they gained from their in-ring experience.

During the aforementioned interview, Holloway had this to say about the effects of these adjustments:

"The first 25 minutes was different from the second, and this third, I believe, is going to be different too. Even if there is 25, I feel good. I feel great. I've been saying, man. We'd be lucky if we see more than three rounds after this one."

Holloway vs. Volkanovski 3 is a big-time legacy fight for 'Blessed.' The Hawaiian native's career won't be the same historically if he loses to 'The Great' for a third time. Meanwhile, the current champion will continue to solidify his legacy with a win.

Parry Punch @ParryPunchNews Alex Volkanovski and Max Holloway embrace before they go to war for a third time on Saturday 🤝 #UFC276 Alex Volkanovski and Max Holloway embrace before they go to war for a third time on Saturday 🤝 #UFC276 https://t.co/D54wbS95Hu

