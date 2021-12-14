"Maybe by going to the floor" - Francis Ngannou claps back at Ciryl Gane after the Frenchman said he can 'manage the power' of 'The Predator'

Francis Ngannou has responded to Ciryl Gane's comments regarding his legendary punching power and propesity to deliver one-punch knockouts. Gane recently revealed that he knows how to 'manage' and take away the freakish power of the Cameroonian.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Ngannou was asked about Gane's comments. 'The Predator' said:

"Well, maybe by going to the floor. He knows that as well, that I'm able to put somebody on the floor. So, that might be what he means by that. 'I know how to take his power?' [Yes], by going down you can take away my power, from my experience!"

Ciryl Gane, in an interview with BT Sport, shared that he's well prepared to manage the power of Francis Ngannou. Gane claimed that Ngannou is well aware of his skills, alluding to the fact that they were once training partners.

Francis Ngannou is one of the most intimidating fighters to ever grace the octagon. The Cameroonian defeated Stipe Miocic and won the heavyweight title in vicious fashion at UFC 260. En route to his championship-winning performance against Miocic, Ngannou racked up nine KO/TKO victories in the UFC.

Many believe that Ciryl Gane possesses the perfect style to defeat Francis Ngannou. Gane's background in Muay Thai, coupled with his impeccable footwork and ability to evade powerful punches, will prove to be a tricky puzzle for Ngannou to solve when the duo square off at UFC 270.

The undefeated Frenchman became the UFC interim champion following a stunning TKO victory over Derrick Lewis at UFC 265.

Francis Ngannou gives his prediction for the fight against Ciryl Gane

Francis Ngannou has given his prediction for his upcoming title unification bout against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. 'The Predator', unsurprisingly, predicted a knockout and countered Gane's prediction of the latter winning by decision.

Ngannou went on to explain why Gane believes the fight will go to a decision. He mocked Gane's style of fighting, saying:

"No, that's probably his prediction because he has nowhere else to go. He has nothing else to do instead of like, jumping around and expecting to go to a decision. I'm sure he's like, 'Oh, we're gonna take him to a long run, the deep water and this and that', that can be his only prediction which is contrary of my prediction which is knocking him out!"

