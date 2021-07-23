3 logical return fights for Conor McGregor

Love him or hate him, it's impossible to deny the impact that the presence of Conor McGregor has in the world of mixed martial arts. Apart from being the biggest pay-per-view draw in the sport's history, he is also a successful businessman. He created the popular beverage Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey and in 2021, he was ranked as the world's highest paid athlete by Forbes.

After a successful stint in the UFC from 2013-2016, he took a break to focus on a boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather. Many fans feel that things have not been the same for the Irishman since that fight.

McGregor made his much-awaited return to the octagon in 2018 and lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov. He took another break before returning in 2020 to knock out Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds of the very first round.

Many fans thought that the 33-year-old was back in form. They were proven wrong by Dustin Poirier, who defeated McGregor at UFC 257. After this stellar performance, Poirier went on to win the trilogy fight at UFC 264. 'The Diamond' was controlling the first round but the fight ended prematurely when McGregor broke his leg. This was an unfortunate ending and the fans were not satisfied by it.

Wouldn’t change my journey for no ones! The greatest of all time! pic.twitter.com/iZhQ3j7B1A — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 16, 2021

MMA fans want a fourth fight between Poirier and McGregor. But until then, the Irishman will take some time off to recover while Poirier goes on to fight for the lightweight title.

The question is: should McGregor get an immediate fourth fight against Poirier or should he prove himself by winning a few other fights first?

McGregor's star power could get him an instant title bout against Poirier (if he wins the lightweight championship). However, it might be better for McGregor to regain his confidence against a lesser opponent.

Onwards and upwards we go ☘️ pic.twitter.com/qKgochlT3t — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 12, 2021

Here are the top three matches that make the most sense for McGregor's return to the octagon.

#3. Jeremy Stephens

"The Hardest Hitting 145 Pounder" !

Jeremy 'Lil Heathen' Stephens is an MMA veteran. He has been with the UFC since 2007. He has fought in both the lightweight and featherweight divisions over the years. Stephens is known for his knockout power and wild persona.

Out of his 28 wins, 19 have come via knockout, solidifying his claim to being "the hardest-hitting 145-pounder." The issue is that most casual fans do not primarily remember him for his achievements in the octagon. 'Lil Heathen' is arguably best remembered for being on the losing side of a verbal exchange with McGregor at the UFC 205 press conference.

Just thinking… the true fight to make is me and Connor. He broke his ankle, someone dove for my ankle. We both like to fight and keep it standing. Both power both different. Plus I like to calve kick and have wide range of KO’s — Jeremy Stephens (@LiLHeathenMMA) July 20, 2021

When someone asked McGregor about his next challenger, Stephens chimed in and was countered by McGregor with the now infamous "Who the f**k is that guy?" line.

Like McGregor, Stephens is also coming off a recent loss. He was beaten by Poland's Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Vegas 31. It will be interesting to see this fight due to the long term story between the two. Now that McGregor is on a losing streak, it will not only be a fun press conference, but a fun fight.

#2. Tony Ferguson

'El Cucuy' Vs 'The Notorious One' ?

Tony 'El Cucuy' Ferguson is one of the most exciting personalities in the world of mixed martial arts. He won The Ultimate Fighter 13 and has been with the company since then. He has had a very successful career in the UFC. Ferguson has competed in wars against the likes of Anthony Pettis, Rafael dos Anjos, Donald Cerrone and many more.

'El Cucuy' went on a 12-fight winning streak in the lightweight division from 2013-2019 and became the interim lightweight champion in the process. Things took a tragic turn after Justin Gaethje ended his streak via TKO at UFC 249 last year.

Since, Ferguson has gone on a three-fight losing streak for the first time in his career. Due to the string of losses, many fans feel that he should focus on other endeavors. His story is similar to McGregor's. Fans who once thought that he was invincible are now doubting him.

At the age of 37, Ferguson can reignite his career with a big money fight against McGregor. A victory for Ferguson would get him back into the win column, while a victory for McGregor would help him regain the confidence he needs to face Poirer once again.

“It Ain’t Over Yet Mcgavin’, The Way I See It ... We’ve Only Just Begun.” -Happy🏌️‍♂️Gilmore

Retire & Give These MF’s A Break!? No, Not On My Watch. Now I’m Pissed.

⚔️🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 Thank you Hardcore For Picking Me Up When I Was Down- Champ 🥋 # FindingMyHappyPlace # Gold🥇Jacket pic.twitter.com/iEPqXejPMy — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) May 18, 2021

In the end, it will be a win for the fans to see these two bring us some of the most bizarre exchanges in and out of the octagon that we will have seen.

#1. Nate Diaz

The Trilogy that Everyone Wants

Nate Diaz is one of the most popular figures from the world of mixed martial arts. His chill and honest demeanor has always resonated with fans. It doesn't matter if he wins or loses, his stock keeps on rising.

Diaz became a cultural phenomenon when he defeated McGregor in their first encounter at UFC 196. In his post-fight interview, he went on to coin the now iconic "I'm not surprised" line.

The Stockton native is known for his entertaining antics within the octagon. They were on full display during his most recent bout against Leon Edwards, when he almost knocked him out during the fifth round of the fight.

I been had this whole shit shook up 👑



Whos next pic.twitter.com/x8fOTNqvoG — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) June 29, 2021

McGregor and Diaz are 1-1 and their trilogy match is likely to happen before the end of both men's careers. It will be a great way to make a comeback for McGregor, and Diaz would no doubt love to secure a second win over the sport's biggest superstar, along with the millions of dollars that he'll make in that fight.

The press conference will generate a lot of buzz, as we have already seen twice. This is a fight that has the potential to break every UFC pay-per-view buy record. For that reason, it is McGregor's best option for his return.

