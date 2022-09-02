“If you can’t make 115lbs, welcome to the 125lbs division” - Meng Bo calls out Itsuki Hirata for a November clash

China's Meng Bo has called out atomweight superstar Itsuki Hirata. The Chinese-born athlete wants the judoka to go up in weight so that the two can have a showdown in November.

Meng shared her fight callout on Instagram, where she posted:

“If you can't make 115lbs, welcome to the 125lbs division! I give you some time to eat and let's have a fight in November. @yodchatri @onechampionship please make this happen, it will be an exciting fight fans love to watch!”

The Japanese judoka is coming off a victory against Chinese striker Lin Heqin at ONE on Prime Video 1 in an atomweight match. During the weigh-in, however, Hirata failed to pass weight and hydration, and the fight had to be negotiated at a catchweight. This could be a sign that the Japanese fighter is having difficulty making the atomweight limit. 'Android 18' has an impressive 6-1 overall record in ONE Championship.

That being said, Meng wants to welcome Itsuki Hirata to the women's strawweight division. The 26-year-old Chinese athlete was on an impressive three-fight win streak in ONE Championship until her most recent two bouts. She may be best known for her wins over fighters such as Laura Balin, Lin Heqin, and former UFC champion Zhang Weili.

Itsuki Hirata wants to empower women

A November showdown in a higher weight class is still very much up in the air for Itsuki Hirata. While the Japanese judoka may not know her next match, she does know what her goals are in MMA.

The 23-year-old Hirata hopes to inspire and empower women with her MMA fights. In an interview with ONE, she said:

“I’ve been doing judo since I was a little girl, and when I was in elementary school, matches were set up regardless of gender. There was the perception that boys were stronger than girls, or girls are underestimated. However, I want the children to do their best. Girls are strong, after all. I hope I can give them power through my bouts.”

'Android 18' Itsuki Hirata added while speaking to Cageside Press in 2021 that she would eventually like to work with both women and children:

"I want to be able to teach kids not just martial arts, but let them know how fun it is to move their bodies and exercise and stay active. As well as empower women in martial arts, but also again in terms of exercise. So maybe opening a female gym of some sort.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak