"Don't know what's getting deleted quicker, his tweets or his legacy" - Michael Bisping claims Conor McGregor is running his legacy into the ground

Conor McGregor has earned a significant amount of infamy for his frequent tweet-and-delete sprees. Addressing the same, Bisping dismissed Conor McGregor's legacy and quipped about his tendency to delete tweets.

In yet another instance, the Irishman called out Michael Bisping for his travel choices and promptly deleted the tweet after 'The Count' had already responded to it. Bisping subsequently took to Twitter to call out the Dubliner for his habit while responding to a fan.

"It’s ok mate. That seems to be the general consensus these days. Don’t know what’s getting deleted quicker. His tweets or his legacy," wrote Bisping mockingly.

Is Conor McGregor's legacy truly in jeopardy?

Conor McGregor has admittedly suffered a devastating fall from grace. He conceded two consecutive losses at the hands of long-time foe Dustin Poirier. What's more, the Irish southpaw has only recorded two wins across five of his last fights.

The fact that one of those wins came way back in 2016 only makes matters worse. To say that Conor McGregor has seen better days would be an understatement. But is this enough to leave a lasting dent to his legacy?

Conor McGregor is one of a handful of people to have accomplished a feat that was long thought impossible. With his resounding triumph over Eddie Alvarez, Conor McGregor became the first fighter to hold two championships simultaneously.

The Crumlin native took to the squared circle to take on Floyd Mayweather long before it was a fad to engage in crossover fights. Dubbed 'The Money Fight,' Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor was one of the most lucrative fights of the century. Second only to Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao, 'The Money Fight' earned a reported £662.5M.

Say what you will, 'The Notorious' has earned plaudits from his contemporaries for everything he has done for the sport. From up-and-comers like Jake Paul to veterans of the fight game like Quinton Jackson, McGregor has been praised for taking MMA to new heights.

