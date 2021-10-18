"There's no time for ifs, buts and maybes" - Michael Bisping defends Aspen Ladd's coach Jim West amid severe criticism 

Michael Bisping recently jumped to Jim West's aid, justifying his actions in the wake of Aspen Ladd's one-sided loss at the hands of Norma Dumont.

West has been heavily criticized by many fighters and fans, most notably Miesha Tate, for the way he conducted himself in Aspen Ladd's corner this past weekend. The prevailing opinion is that he was too harsh with his corner advice, which bordered on abuse if Tate is to be believed.

However, 'The Count' recently offered his take on the situation. He asserted that what Jim West did was just another hard part of the job. He argued that fighters who inadvertently take their feet off the gas often need a wake-up call to make their way back into the bout.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Bisping said:

"He's trying to get the best out of her. He knows her. He knows how to get it out. At the end of the day you're in the main event in the UFC and this is big boy stuff or big girl stuff. It's no time for ifs, buts and maybes and please and thank you and all the rest of that stuff. No f**k that! It's real talk."

Catch Michael Bisping's thoughts on Jim West's coaching tactics below:

Michael Bisping says what Jim West did was exactly what he would want

Michael Bisping went on to break down what he would have wanted from his cornerman if he'd ever found himself in that position.

"I want to know from my coach that if I'm not performing, if I'm letting the fight slip away, if I'm letting my hopes and dreams slip away... I want to be f***ing told about that. I want my coach to get in my face and say, 'Hey, Bisping, what the f**k are you doing?' Give me a slap across the face, tell me to get my s**t together, tell me to go out there and fight. Because she wasn't fighting."

Having caught the ire of fans, West took to social media to issue an apology to Aspen Ladd for the way he handled the situation. However, Michael Bisping further claimed that an apology was not necessary.

