"It does overstep the mark at certain times" - Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith discuss USADA's policy regarding 'whereabouts failures'

Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith recently got talking about some of the arbitrary demands of being UFC athletes under the watchful eye of USADA drug testing.

During episode 420 of Believe You Me, Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith discussed multiple topics. These included Leon Edwards getting a champion's homecoming on English soil, a complete event preview of the upcoming UFC Paris card, and more.

Touching on a recent instance of Nate Diaz smoking in front of USADA and discussing other aspects of being a fighter within that testing pool, Michael Bisping said:

"If you're going out of town, you're supposed to tell them. Even if you're getting on a plane. Staying overnight somewhere else. I know where you're going with this, Brian (MacKay). Very controlling and very big brother and Orwellian... I'm all for it because it cleans up the sport."

Michael Bisping continued:

"But I guess it does overstep the mark at certain times into a little bit controlling. But they mean well. They can be a pain in the ass. Has anyone ever had a ban for missing? Because you get three strikes, you get a ban don't you?"

Anthony Smith had responded to Bisping's question by stating that Nick Diaz had three USADA whereabouts failures within a 12-month rolling period, which apparently constitutes a ban in USADA's eyes. Again, this is not a drug test failure but a by-product of not updating one's location for USADA testers.

During the chat, Smith said that he's only had one whereabout failure amid USADA interactions over the years. It seems like 'Lionheart' has an amicable enough dynamic with this whereabouts failure rule but not all UFC fighters seem to feel that way.

Michael Bisping and other UFC USADA whereabouts failures

Donald Cerrone got his first whereabouts failure before his UFC lightweight world title bid at UFC on FOX 17 in December 2015. 'Cowboy' had told Tait Fletcher on The Pirate Life podcast that USADA testers were on the way to his house but he went to Las Vegas "on a whim." He did not relay it promptly enough and this elicited the failure.

Derek Brunson has previously mentioned having whereabouts failures that were a by-product of what he called a "glitchy app." He felt it was restrictive in the context of wanting to check on properties and visit family.

Yair Rodriguez is someone who had three whereabouts failures in a 12-month period. This happened in December 2020 and the eligibility for the elite featherweight contender resumed at the end of the first quarter of 2021.

