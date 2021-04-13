Michael Bisping explains why Conor McGregor won't pull out of the trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor's trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier is currently on shaky ground after their recent war on Twitter. Poirier called McGregor out for not donating to his foundation like he had promised to and things escalated to the point where Conor suggested that the fight might be off the table.

In a recent episode of his podcast, 'Believe You Me', former UFC champion and Hall of Famer Michael Bisping weighed in on a trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

Dismissing the possibility of the fight being cancelled, Bisping said:

"Well, number one that’s not gonna happen. That’s absolute madness. The damage it would do to Conor, (McGregor), right? Cause it looks like he is sh**ing out on a fight that he got knocked out in, the rematch, you know what I’m saying? So I don’t think that’s gonna happen. It’s just a bit of bullshit, people get tempers, people say stupid things. Conor retires every other fu**ing weekend as well."

Suggesting that the fight taking place is crucial for McGregor's career, Bisping added:

"And, of course, it is Conor’s right to do that. The UFC can’t put a gun to your head and force you to fight somebody. If Conor doesn’t wanna fight him anymore, then as I said, contractually or even just as a human being, that is his right to do so. I don’t think it would be the smart thing."

The recent battle between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier were scheduled to headline UFC 264 in a high-profile lightweight bout. However, the highly-anticipated trilogy fight seems to be in trouble with the Dubliner stating that it will not take place.

The chatter started over Twitter when Poirier called out McGregor for not donating the promised sum of $ 500,000 to his organization, The Good Fight Foundation.

Advertisement

That's a fun prediction! @TheNotoriousMMA you also predicted a donation to my foundation and you and your team stopped responding after the fight in January.

See you soon.

July 10th Paid In Full! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 11, 2021

Conor McGregor found Poirier to be too demanding and responded with a rant, claiming that the fight was off.

You’re ripped you inbred hillbilly. Why do you wink with your ears? You fucking brain dead hillbilly. 500k with no plan in place. Ye hang tight. Fool. You must be new to money. The fight is off btw. I’m going to fight someone else on the 10th. Good luck on your old contract kid. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 12, 2021