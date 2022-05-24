Michael Bisping jokingly calls out Jake Paul and Anderson Silva for exhibition boxing bouts

Michael Bisping has jokingly admitted he could turn to exhibition boxing and called out former middleweight champion Anderson Silva and YouTube star Jake Paul.

In the latest episode of the Believe You Me podcast, Anthony Smith revealed that he'd like to see Bisping in exhibition boxing matches. 'Lionheart' admitted that Bisping is still good enough to compete with professional fighters and now is the time to call out Jake Paul, who has previously attempted to fight 'The Count'.

Smith said:

"What's next is is Michael Bisping coming out of retirement, to go on some exhibition boxing tour. Every time Anderson Silva fights and wins, I'm just thinking, 'Why the f**k is Michael not doing this.' You (Bisping) can still fight. I think most people that retire people think it's because that guy needs to be done. I've never felt like that with you. You can still fight and go and box. You could beat some good guys and make some good f*****g money."

Rogan🏝 @MarkHuntgoat Anderson Silva at 47 years of age Anderson Silva at 47 years of age https://t.co/1fjVZTwjHP

The discussion started as the two men watched the highlights of Anderson Silva's exhibition boxing match with Bruno Machado. The 47 year-old looked very impressive and scored a knockdown at the end of the fifth round.

'The Count' played along with Anthony Smith's proposal and proceeded to call out 'The Spider' and 'The Problem Child'.

"Alright. Okay. I'll do it. Anderson Silva if you want to have an exhibition boxing match, lets go! Jake Paul if you want to have an exhibition boxing match, lets go!"

Michael Bisping hasn't stepped inside the octagon since 2017. A fan favorite from his fighting days and his work on commentary, Bisping is guaranteed to have the pulling power should he make a sensational return to fighting.

Watch the full podcast episode below:

Michael Bisping wants weight-cutting to stop

The controversy in the UFC continues this week, from controversial judging to the dangers of weight-cutting. Former middleweight champion Michael Bisping believes it's time for fighters to stop cutting weight and instead move up a division.

The discussion stemmed from Tony Ferguson admitting he felt too skinny at 155 pounds (lightweight) and is open to the idea of moving to welterweight (170 pounds). Bisping admitted that this hit home and shared one of his experiences during a weight cut of his own.

The Englishman said:

"You know what it's like when you weigh in, covered in the f*****g sweat and everything. So, I was in the shower, I walked past a full length mirror and I caught my reflection. I stopped and I looked, 'Look at the state of you, you skinny emaciated f*****g,' I looked ill, I looked sick. So, I understand Tony's point. Making 155, he's killing himself."

Often discussed on commentary by Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier too, there are many voices within the organization that call for an end to weight-cutting as it poses a danger to a fighter's health.

There has been no official word from the UFC about the future of weight-cutting and that is unlikely to change in the immediate future.

Watch Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith discuss weight-cutting here:

