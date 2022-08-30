"He's going to struggle" - Michael Bisping previews Tai Tuivasa vs. Ciryl Gane at UFC Paris

Michael Bisping has given his breakdown for Tai Tuivasa vs. Ciryl Gane. The two top-5 heavyweights will be headlining UFC Paris with the possibility of earning a title shot by winning impressively. Despite his recent success, Bisping believes Tuivasa could struggle at times against Gane.

Tuivasa can knock out anyone in the heavyweight division, but Gane's footwork and size could cause trouble over five rounds. During an episode of Believe You Me, Bisping had this to say about the UFC Paris main event:

"He's [Gane] so light on his feet, he's so athletic, he's like poetry in motion. He's so composed and skillful on his feet. The way he moves in and out, it causes everyone a lot of problems. That's why Francis [Ngannou] turned into a wrestler, and I don't think anyone saw that coming."

Bisping continued:

"I think for Tai if he's gonna get a victory, he needs to turn it into a brawl. He needs to try and back him up against the fence, but he's gonna struggle to do that because Ciryl is really composed and he does have a great jab."

Gane started to look unbeatable, winning his first seven UFC fights before Francis Ngannou exposed his grappling weakness. Meanwhile, Tuivasa has lacked effective grappling but might be considering taking the fight to the ground to match Ngannou's successful game plan.

Watch Michael Bisping breakdown Tai Tuivasa vs. Ciryl Gane below:

Michael Bisping wouldn't be surprised if Tai Tuivasa tries to takedown Ciryl Gane

Ngannou's ability to wrestle his way to victory against Gane was eye-opening. Although the former interim champion is elite in several categories, his grappling hasn't caught up.

During the same episode of Believe You Me, Bisping had this to say about Tuivasa potentially grappling in the UFC Paris main event:

"He's [Tuivasa] not the best grappler, to be fair. Sergey Spivak highlighted that, but we're all a work in progress. It wouldn't surprise me if Tai Tuivasa's gonna be looking for some takedowns."

Fighters always being a work in progress could also benefit Gane. It is likely a priority to improve his grappling, which could be dangerous for someone like him who learns so quickly. With Tuivasa lacking significant grappling improvements over his career, the former interim champion could very well flip the script and win by submission.

Check out the official commentary team for UFC Paris, which includes Michael Bisping, below:

