Michael Chandler breaks down how he sees Tyron Woodley vs. Jake Paul playing out

Michael Chandler is hopeful that Tyron Woodley will knock Jake Paul out when they meet in a cruiserweight boxing match later this month.

Speaking to Helen Yee, Michael Chandler gave his prediction for the fight. Chandler believes that Jake Paul has a "skewed" perception of what it is like to fight an actual boxer or combat sports athlete, since most of his previous encounters have been against amateurs.

Michael Chandler said that he is excited to watch the fight and is rooting for Tyron Woodley to go home with a knockout victory, something that he had also hoped Ben Askren could accomplish:

"I think we're going to see hopefully what I wanted Ben [Askren] to do, which is get in Jake Paul's face, wear on him, land some punches, make it a dirty fight, get him into a competition. Jake Paul wrestled a little bit when he was younger. Jake Paul fought some guys who weren't real boxers. So he has kind of had a skewed reality of what professional boxing is, what professional combat sports are. So, if anybody can do it, it's Tyron. I'm excited to watch it. I hope Tyron gets in his face and hope it knocks him out," Michael Chandler said.

After weeks of back-and-forth on social media, Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley finally signed the deal to face each other inside the boxing ring. The match will go down on August 28 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Jake Paul's hometown Cleveland, Ohio.

Michael Chandler gives props to Jake Paul for taking the fight

Despite the recurring juvenile antics that Jake Paul engages in, he has somewhat managed to earn the respect of a certain section of the combat sports community of late.

Michael Chandler happens to be one of those who think 'The Problem Child' is doing a fairly good job:

"Number one, whether you like Jake Paul or you don't like Jake Paul, hats off to him for taking this fight. Obviously for me, I wanted Ben [Askren] to get the big payday, and when they were talking about Tyron, I wanted Tyron to get the big payday. But I never thought Jake Paul would actually sign to fight Tyron, because Tyron isn't like Ben. Love you Ben, but we all know Ben didn't have the greatest hands. He wasn't a great MMA striker, let alone a boxing striker. But for Jake Paul to sign on the dotted line to fight Tyron, he's got some courage. He has shown some courage, he has shown some gall. It'll be a fun fight to watch," Michael Chandler commented.

