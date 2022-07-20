Michael Chandler claims he's been trying to fight Nate Diaz

Michael Chandler recently claimed that he has been trying to get a fight with Nate Diaz for a while now.

Diaz has one fight left on his UFC contract and is looking for a way out of the promotion after completing his deal. However, the Stockton native has not been inside the octagon since his UFC 263 loss against Leon Edwards.

A fan on Twitter suggested that Michael Chandler would certainly accept a fight against the younger Diaz brother, to which the former multi-time Bellator title challenger agreed. He wrote on Twitter:

"I’ve been trying…."

Chandler has fought four times in the UFC so far with his record standing at 2-2. That said, all of his fights have been super entertaining. His latest win came against Tony Ferguson at UFC 274 in what was one of the most memorable UFC knockouts of all time.

Diaz, on the other hand, is a scrapper. His fights are always thrilling to watch. One can assume a bout between him and 'Iron' will be a similar spectacle as well.

That said, there are many enticing potential match-ups for Diaz in the UFC. However, it seems like the veteran fighter and the UFC just cannot finalize a fight for the fan-favorite. The Stockton native has also taken to social media on multiple occasions asking for a release from the promotion.

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 July 30th

Would be a nice to departure date 🧊 July 30th Would be a nice to departure date 🧊

Nate Diaz says he hasn't been offered a fight in the last nine months

Nate Diaz and Dana White seemingly disagree on the former's situation. The 37-year-old has stated that he hasn't been offered a fight in the recent past.

The UFC president, meanwhile, said that he has to offer fighters three times a year or he has to pay them. He indicated that Diaz has been offered fights.

However, the Stockton native once again played down White's claims as he tweeted recently that he hasn't been offered a fight in the last nine months. Here's what Nate Diaz wrote:

"Dana said Francis Ngannou was injured and couldn’t fight right now Idk why he was so confused in interview. And in the last 9 months I been offered 0 fights and I asked for 5 legitimate opponents ..Thanks u for the kind words can I go now."

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209

Idk why he was so confused in interview.

And in the last 9 months I been offered 0 fights and I asked for 5 legitimate opponents ..

Thanks u for the kind words can I go now 🏼 Dana said Francis Ngannou was injured and couldn’t fight right nowIdk why he was so confused in interview.And in the last 9 months I been offered 0 fights and I asked for 5 legitimate opponents ..Thanks u for the kind words can I go now Dana said Francis Ngannou was injured and couldn’t fight right now Idk why he was so confused in interview. And in the last 9 months I been offered 0 fights and I asked for 5 legitimate opponents ..Thanks u for the kind words can I go now 👊🏼

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far