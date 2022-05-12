Michael Chandler reveals his shin bone could be fractured, Nate Diaz fight in July unlikely

Michael Chandler disclosed that he might have suffered shin bone fractures in his most recent outing, meaning a quick turnaround bout against Nate Diaz is unlikely.

The No.5-ranked lightweight revealed that he hurt his leg while throwing a low kick at Tony Ferguson during their UFC 274 thriller. Appearing as a guest on The MMA Hour, Chandler said:

"God did not create our bones to crack up against each other like we do. I threw two kicks in that fight – one on Tony's inside right leg as he was a southpaw. He switched stances and I hit him with a really hard low kick as well. So [my] shinbone is jacked up. [It] could have a fracture in there. [My] ankle has had some problems in the past. Obviously, the dislocated finger... it was definitely a hundred percent dislocated after having Dr. [Jeffrey] Davidson look at it."

So what would the development mean for Nate Diaz's challenge? According to Chandler:

"Obviously, me committing to July right now is not possible. And even if I'm a hundred percent healthy, would I want to come back that quickly? We'll see, you know."

Check out Michael Chandler's interview below:

Chandler and Diaz have been going back and forth on social media over the past few days. The exchange led to the Stockton native lobbying for a matchup in July. Although 'Iron' reciprocated his interest in fighting Diaz, he is apparently in no rush to return to action.

Michael Chandler would rather fight Nate Diaz than Dustin Poirier

During the interview, Ariel Helwani speculated that Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier are the two likely candidates to be Michael Chandler's next opponent. He then asked 'Iron' if he had a preference between the two, to which he replied:

"I have no interest in fighting Dustin, honestly. ... To be quite honest, man, I think he's a great dude. I think I like him for the sport, but I also think I was completely disregarded and pushed aside whenever I got into the organization. He completely disregarded me, completely acted as though I didn't deserve to be where I was. So maybe it's more of a personal issue, but I also don't think... Is Dustin a draw?"

Check out the interview below:

Chandler, of course, has also called out Conor McGregor during his UFC 274 post-fight interview. However, the Irishman is adamant that he's fighting for a UFC title in his comeback.

Edited by David Andrew