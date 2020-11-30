Michael Chandler teases fight news as he starts training camp for UFC debut

The UFC is yet to confirm a debut fight for Michael Chandler, but according to his recent social media posts, he is getting ready for a fight sometime soon.

Chandler tweeted a few days back that his camp would start from Monday. True to his words, he shared another short clip on Instagram, marking the beginning of his camp.

What fight Michael Chandler is getting ready for or at which event will it take place is still shrouded in mystery.

Who can Michael Chandler face on his UFC debut?

After two back-to-back wins in Bellator over Sidney Outlaw and Benson Henderson, Michael Chandler was signed to UFC before the high-octane UFC 254 fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje.

Michael Chandler was booked as a potential replacement fighter in case either Khabib Nurmagomedov or Justin Gaethje had to pull out. That was not necessary, as both the fighters participated and fought it out, with Khabib submitting Gaethje in Round 2.

There has been no words from the UFC ever since about who Michael Chandler will debut against. However, Dana White explained at the media scrum post UFC Vegas 15 why they were taking time with booking Michael Chandler.

"The problem with Michael Chandler right now is he stepped up for that fight and he cut weight, so he can’t turn around as fast as these other guys can right now. We can’t do that to him. So, no hurry, take his time, get his body back together. We’ll get him something soon."

Advertisement

Michael Chandler was called out by Rafael dos Anjos when he lost his opponent, Islam Makhachev, ahead of UFC Vegas 14. But Michael Chandler turned it down, and Paul Felder stepped up instead on 5 days' notice.

Tony Ferguson also showed interest in fighting Michael Chandler at UFC 256, which takes place on December 12. But that too was too short notice for Michael Chandler, and he suggested they face at the co-main event of UFC 257, which is now confirmed to be headlined by Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

However, that did not work out either. Tony Ferguson is now fighting Charles Oliveira in the co-main of UFC 256, which has had to change its main event twice now. Deiveson Figueiredo is now going to defend his Flyweight title against Brandon Moreno in the headliner.

That leaves either Justin Gaethje or Dan Hooker for Michael Chandler, given how UFC has shown interest in booking a top 5 fight for the former Bellator Champion.

Dustin Poirier told MMA Junkie that he thinks Michael Chandler would fight Justin Gaethje before Dan Hooker.

"I would think it would probably be him and Gaethje before him and Hooker. If you’re going to toss him into the top of the division and giving him this push, give him the former interim champ who jut came off a title fight. That’s a great measuring stick to see where he’s at."