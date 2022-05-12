Michael Chandler tells Nate Diaz to "stay in the gym" after Diaz seemingly accused 'Iron' of lying about his injuries

The Nate Diaz versus everyone saga continues as Michael Chandler is the next fighter in the firing line. The two men have butted heads on social media after admitting they'd like to fight each other.

They had 'agreed' to fight on July 30 but Chandler has since admitted he needs scans to be medically cleared. The time-frame for his return is likely further away than July.

Nate Diaz originally put out a post calling for a fight on July 30 at 170lbs. 'Iron' responded by admitting he'd like nothing more than to step inside the cage with the Stockton native.

Check out the Twitter exchange below:

Since then, 'Iron' has revealed to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour that he is potentially carrying two injuries. He has a dislocated ring finger that he suffered minutes before his UFC 274 walk-out and the other injury is a possible fractured shin bone:

"God did not create our bones to crack up against each other like we do. I threw two kicks in that fight. One on Tony's inside right leg as he was a southpaw. He switched stances and I hit him with a really hard low kick as well. So my shin bone is jacked up. I could have a fracture in there... Obviously, the dislocated finger... it was definitely a hundred percent dislocated after having Dr. Davidson look at it."

Following the injury reveal, Diaz expressed his displeasure with the use of a cap emoji, meaning he believes Chandler is lying about his medical issues. Diaz's response prompted Michael Chandler to clear his name and warn Nate to stay in the gym:

"No cap Nathan, I've got some scans to do to get cleared. Stay in the gym..."

Fans will be hoping to see Nate Diaz fight in the UFC one more time. The fighter has very publicly stated his desire to leave the promotion and has just one fight remaining on his contract. Diaz, on his part, will be hoping to put on one last show.

Watch Michael Chandler speak about his injuries with Ariel Helwani here:

Michael Chandler also wants to fight Conor McGregor

Chandler's performance at UFC 274 will go down in MMA history. The American defeated Tony Ferguson by landing one of the most devastating front-kick knockouts the UFC has ever seen.

Following his victory over 'El Cucuy', 'Iron' cut a magnetic promo and called for a fight with Conor McGregor. Chandler believes it is a fight that everybody wants to see and is willing to move up to 170lbs to do it.

Michael Chandler would end up being the first of two fighters to call out the Irishman after UFC 274. Charles Oliveira also expressed his interest in fighting Conor McGregor. 'Notorious' has been very vocal about the two fighters on social media in response. Fans will be hoping something official is announced soon.

