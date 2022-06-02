"Back door MMA math" - Michael Chandler tells "wannabe" Dustin Poirier to "zip it" after 'The Diamond' suggested his chin was too weak for Conor McGregor's power

Michael Chandler has put Dustin Poirier on blast for his recent comments on a potential clash between 'Iron' and Conor McGregor. Having faced McGregor thrice in the past, Poirier is well aware of the Irishman's capabilities as well as limitations inside the octagon.

During a recent interaction with popular boxing coach Teddy Atlas, 'The Diamond' claimed that prolific strikers like himself and McGregor aren't good matchups for Chandler.

He pointed out that Chandler was hurt against the likes of Charles Oliveira and Tony Ferguson, claiming that if McGregor touches him up, the Irishman could potentially put away the former Bellator champ.

Watch Poirier's conversation with Teddy Atlas below:

Chandler has now issued a scathing response to Poirier's comments, rubbishing his "back-door MMA math" in a video he shared on Twitter. 'Iron' claimed that Poirier is trying to "steal everybody else's shine" because he "lost" his own and that nobody cares about his logic:

"Nobody gives a rip about your wannabe, don't make sense, lost your shine so you're trying to steal everybody else's shine, back door MMA math. Zip it."

Watch the full Instagram video below:

Michael Chandler @MikeChandlerMMA Step into my office and Shhhhhh... Step into my office and Shhhhhh... https://t.co/ufOe0RgM18

Michael Chandler wants to fight Conor McGregor but has no interest in potential Dustin Poirier clash

Following his knockout victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 274, Michael Chandler called out Conor McGregor. While McGregor hasn't been cleared to start proper MMA training yet, the Irishman is expected to return to the octagon later this year. McGregor also showed interest in a potential clash with 'Iron' and claimed that he sees himself sharing the octagon with the 36-year-old down the line.

While Chandler would certainly like to fight McGregor at some point in time, he can't say the same about Dustin Poirier. During an appearance on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour podcast, 'Iron' said he has no interest in fighting the Louisianan due to "personal" reasons.

Michael Chandler explained that when he signed with the UFC, Poirier "completely disregarded" him. He also claimed that Poirier isn't a "draw" and that he almost "forgot" about him:

"I have no interest in fighting Dustin, honestly. I think I like him for the sport, but I also think I was completely disregarded and pushed aside whenever I came into the organization... Maybe it’s a bit more of a personal issue, but I also don’t think... is Dustin a draw? I guess he’s the No. 2 guy [in the UFC rankings] now, but he’s just kind of stayed at No. 2 and I don’t know how active he’s going to be."

Watch the full interview below:

