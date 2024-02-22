Alex Pereira has been on a roll ever since he came over to the UFC. Despite losing the title to life-long rival Israel Adesanya, he seems to be at the top of his career, signing a new deal and headlining the promotion's marquee event.

Here are your top combat sports updates listed by Sportskeeda's Midnight Roundup.

Alex Pereira spars a woman

In a recent sparring video, Alex Pereira was seen sparring with fellow Brazilian Polyana Viana at Glover Teixeira's gym.

Alex Pereira signs new contract before UFC 300

Alex Pereira entered an eight-fight contract ahead of his title bout against Jamahal Hill. The light heavyweight champion revealed on The MMA Hour that he signed the dotted line this past Friday.

'Poatan' said:

"Starting this fight, there’s eight more. My relationship with the UFC is very good... I think the UFC also appreciates who I am because I’m a composed guy, I’m focused and I deliver."

Given that Pereira turns 37 in July, this could very well be his last long-term combat sports deal. He also disclosed that he was originally supposed to fight Jamahal Hill at UFC 301.

Dana White shares wild Khabib Nurmagomedov story involving Vladimir Putin

Dana White recently touched upon a rumor about Khabib Nurmagomedov's relationship with Vladimir Putin. He confirmed the news that 'The Eagle' and his father were gifted properties worth over $20 million by the Russian president after the former lightweight champion's emphatic win over Conor McGregor at UFC 229.

White said om Games With Names:

"He didn't even make it back to his dressing room, and Putin was on the phone. Putin gave him and his father $20 million worth of property in Russia."

Fans were quick to speculate that this was one of the primary reasons why Nurmagomedov never had to consider coming back to the sport.

Sneako takes a beatdown from Merab Dvalishvili

YouTuber Nicolas "Nico" Kenn De Balinthazy, better known as Sneako, seems to be on a mission to get beaten up by fighters. After Sean Strickland, he has now sparred with Merab Dvalishvili, who recently got promoted to the top contender's spot in the bantamweight division.

While Dvalishvili did not demolish Sneako as brutally as Strickland, he successfully took the influencer down several times and dominated him on the mat. However, it was fairly evident from the video that it was a mutually agreed-upon skit.

Yair Rodriguez faces off with Brian Ortega and his sons

After several months of seeing the likes of Sean Strickland and Colby Covington at the press conferences, fans found the respect and sporting spirit between Yair Rodriguez and Brian Ortega ahead of UFC Mexico refreshing.

After the two faced off at a recent media event, Ortega called upon his sons to the stage, and the three of them squared up with Rodriguez, who joined in playfully.

Jon Jones teaches a Daniel Cormier trick

In a recent video, Jon Jones was seen teaching a move "Daniel Cormier does very well" to young and aspiring MMA fighters.

