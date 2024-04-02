Dustin Poirier may already have another UFC fight on the horizon, shortly after ending the Benoit Saint Denis hype train. Elsewhere, his decorated ex-rival Conor McGregor's movie 'Road House' has been doing great on Amazon Prime.

Dive into today's top combat sports updates with Sportskeeda MMA's Midnight Roundup.

Dustin Poirier teases UFC return

Dustin Poirier rebounded well after losing the BMF title fight to Justin Gaethje with a knockout win over rising lightweight sensation Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 299.

Amid rumors of a title fight against Islam Makhachev, 'The Diamond' teased that he's returning with a three-word Instagram post.

"Looks like it's back to work."

Fans speculated it was a potential fight for the title fight and hoped the announcement would come soon.

Read the reactions here.

Conor McGregor reveals Road House box office earnings

Conor McGregor's Hollywood debut is now a record-holder on Prime Video.

The Jake Gyllenhaal-led remake of Patrick Swayze's cult classic Road House attracted over 50 million views worldwide over its first two weekends, making it the studio's "most-watched produced film debut" globally.

McGregor reacted to the news, further revealing that the figure is equivalent to $750 million at the box office.

Expand Tweet

Sean O'Malley's one-word tweet sends MMA X into a frenzy

Sean O'Malley may not have reached the levels of Conor McGregor yet, but his one tweet has the power to send MMA X into pandemonium.

He recently tweeted "Sugtember", which seems to be a hint at his potential return in the month of September.

Expand Tweet

Fans lost it in the comments section, with reactions ranging from speculating about Merab Dvalishvili at The Sphere to wondering if it was an April Fools prank.

Alexander Volkanovski has a new challenger

Dan Ige wants to fight Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 305.

'50K', who is coming off a win over a KO win over Andre Fili, wants to test himself against the former featherweight kingpin in Perth.

Expand Tweet

Volkanovski has made it clear that after two back-to-back knockout losses in two different divisions, he would take some time off to rest and recuperate before returning. However, UFC 305 is still more than 5 months away, which is long enough for 'The Great' to change his mind.

Ryan Garcia knocks down sparring partner in training

Amid raging controversy about his mental health, Ryan Garcia was spotted knocking a training partner down in sparring footage ahead of the Devin Haney fight on April 20.

Expand Tweet

Poll : Should Dustin Poirier fight for the lightweight belt next? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion