An ex-UFC fighter pulled no punches as he shared his thoughts on OnlyF*ns career. Elsewhere, Francis Ngannou discussed how likely he is to knock Anthony Joshua out.

Catch up with the biggest combat sports updates with Sportskeeda MMA's Midnight Roundup.

Ex-UFC star will "disown" daughter if she joins OnlyF*ns

In a recent collaboration, YouTuber Sneako asked former UFC fighter Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson what he would do if his daughter chose to start an OnlyF*ns account.

Jackson said:

"Not my daughter, hell nah. My daughter knows better... I'd disown her."

Francis Ngannou talks KO chances against Anthony Joshua

Francis Ngannou is taking on Anthony Joshua in his second boxing outing on March 8, 2024, at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Speaking with Sky Sports Boxing ahead of the fight, 'The Predator' weighed in on his chances of knocking the heavyweight veteran out inside the ring.

The former UFC heavyweight champion said:

"Of course [I can knock him out]. I believe if I land on anybody, I'll knock him out. Now the question is how to land. That's the hardest thing... how to carry that power, that energy from the first round to the fifth round to 10 rounds, and still be able to hit somebody hard or knock somebody out after all the fatigue... It is a chess game."

Jake Paul wants to "take a step back"

After Jake Paul's first-round knockout win over Ryan Bourland in San Juan, Puerto Rico, he once again faced the same criticism that has been haunting him for a while - the accusation that he chooses underwhelming opponents, who are easy for him to beat, to pad his record.

In the latest episode of BS w/ Jake Paul, the YouTuber-turned-boxer had his brother Logan Paul over as a guest and the two discussed the matter. Logan confronted Jake about the "level of opponents", to which 'The Problem Child' said:

"On paper, [Ryan Bourland] was supposed to be [a good opponent]. His record, his background, he's a 3-time Golden Gloves champion. And then yeah, he just comes underprepared or I am sharper than these guys. I guess we really have to take a step back and assess the level of opposition."

Amanda Serrano gives health update

Amanda Serrano assured her fans that she's doing fine and is taking the prescribed medication for the burnt cornea that canceled her title fight against Nina Meinke on Saturday night.

An apologetic Serrano wrote on X:

"To all my fans I’m ok I’m taking my eye drops the Dr recommended. I was ready to fight, all real fighters would have been. My beautiful island 🇵🇷 came out to support me & I owed it to them. The Dr said no & that devastated me. I requested a full refund & full pay to my opponent it wasn’t their fault."

Ex-wife concerned for Ryan Garcia

Fans have been worried for Ryan Garcia recently because of his public activities. From posting near-gibberish online to admitting to drinking alcohol and smoking weed during a live press conference, Garcia has managed to give fans the impression that he might not be doing okay.

A recent Instagram story by his ex-wife Andrea Celina, whom he divorced right after the birth of their child, confirmed the fans' worst fear.

She stated:

"We are not together and I've been in contact with him and he may seem fine but he is not. I know in my heart he is being heavily oppressed."

