Midnight Roundup! Petr Yan reacts to UFC callout, Ryan Garcia speaks up for Mexicans, and more

Petr Yan has responded to fellow UFC bantamweight Marlon 'Chito' Vera's callout and given a timeline for his return. Elsewhere, Ryan Garcia took a stance for his heritage.

Stay on top of combat sports stories with Sportskeeda's Midnight Roundup.

Petr Yan accepts Marlon Vera's UFC callout

Not long ago, Marlon Vera wanted to fight Petr Yan after Henry Cejudo pulled out of their UFC 292 clash.

In a recent chat with Sports.ru, Yan revealed that he was interested in the fight.

"Yes, I’ll be ready just in time for November... I'm taking him to a mixed martial arts school."

Yan recovered from his losing skid this month at UFC 299 with a decision win over Song Yadong. Vera, meanwhile, lost the title fight rematch against Sean O'Malley despite showing incredible resilience to the punishment 'Sugar' dished out.

Ryan Garcia weighs in on immigration issues

Ryan Garcia recently tweeted about the U.S. government's "abuse" of Mexicans and other immigrants. He also touched upon the matter of children of immigrants going missing at the border.

He said:

"Mexicans are the modern day slaves. Government has abused Mexicans and immigrants for years. You can’t come in the country, unless you do jobs for less money then everyone else So many kids missing at the borders then take our children. I’m speaking for my Mexican people."

Read the full tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Sebastian Fundora shows respect to Tim Tszyu

A bloodbath battle has forged mutual respect between Tim Tszyu and Sebastian Fundora.

Despite losing the belt to Fundora and leaving the ring with a brutal head injury, Tszyu was gallant in his praise of his opponent.

The Australian wrote:

"Congratulations to @SebastianFundo1. Well-earned victory. Never backed out of any challenge and trying to inspire the next generation to fight through all adversities that are presented. I'll be back. For ALL the belts. The goal remains the same. Warrior sh*t only."

In response, Fundora returned the respect and hailed Tszyu as a "true class act and a formidable warrior".

"Huge respect for your incredible bravery in the ring. A true class act and a formidable warrior. Wishing you all the best in the journey ahead. The future is bright for you, champ."

See the interaction below:

Expand Tweet

Cris Cyborg advises Kayla Harrison about Holly Holm

Cris Cyborg has warned Kayla Harrison to be wary of Holly Holm's speed at the new weight class.

Taking to X, Cyborg wrote:

"I think Holly Holm’s hand speed and foot speed are going to be too much at the new weight. Kayla spent a lot of camp worried about taking muscle off when the problem is going to be speed. What did she do to increase her speed during camp?"

Expand Tweet

Harrison, who long wanted to fight Cyborg, will face Holm at UFC 300 on her promotional debut.

Li Jingliang and Shavkat Rakhmonov tour China

Shavkat Rakhmonov has found a surprise tour companion and guide in Li Jingliang and the two have been having a blast in China.

Expand Tweet

Some fans reacted with concerns regarding whether Rakhmonov was observing Ramadan or not, as in the video, he is spotted eating during the day.