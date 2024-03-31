"This is a lot of blood loss," "No contest or DQ" - Fans react as Tim Tszyu's head gets cut open in violent split-decision loss to Sebastian Fundora

Tim Tszyu's head injury has become the main talking point of his evening, as he ate an elbow from Sebastian Fundora, whose blow split open the top of the Australian's head. However, Fundora was not disqualified, as the elbow was deemed to have been accidental.

Furthermore, the bout wasn't stopped, so it was not ruled a no-contest either. Instead, Tszyu found himself on the receiving end of a highly contentious split decision. The highlight of the night, however, was the cut he suffered, which drew reactions from countless fans on X.

One fan reacted to a tweeted image of the cut (NSFW warning) from renowned boxing journalist Michael Benson, expressing a desire for the matchup to be stopped.

"This is a lot of blood loss, probably stop it."

Another fan called for the bout outcome to be either a no-contest or disqualification.

"Either stop the fight as no-contest or DQ."

Some fans even likened the cut to a bullet wound due to its highly graphic nature.

"Looks like he got shot damn"

Others were astonished over the amount of blood Tszyu lost.

"It's a bloodbath. My goodness!"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to the cut in Tim Tszyu vs. Sebastian Fundora

The result will be a bitter pill for the Australian knockout artist to swallow and has almost certainly derailed any talk of a matchup with pound-for-pound boxing great, Terence Crawford or Errol Spence Jr.

Has Tim Tszyu ever had any other split decision?

Before losing tonight, Tim Tszyu has never been involved in a split decision. He has taken part in 25 bouts so far, and the only boxing match of his to end with a razor-thin split decision was his fresh loss to Sebastian Fundora. Every other result has been far more convincing.

Check out Tim Tszyu's knockout of Carlos Ocampo:

Given the punching power at his disposal, most of Tszyu's wins have come by way of either knockout or TKO, while the rest have been due to unanimous decision. Unfortunately, his loss to Fundora is not what he envisioned for himself, but most unbeaten fighters end up tasting defeat at some point.

Few retire undefeated, and it will be up to Tszyu to march forward without his formerly unbeaten status being a large part of his identity.