The UFC 303 press conference ahead of Conor McGregor's return has been postponed. Elsewhere, Jon Jones tweeted and deleted a comment making light of Islam Makhachev's feat on Saturday.

UFC 303 press conference cancelled

With UFC 302 done and dusted, the MMA world awaits Conor McGregor's much-anticipated return. To promote the fight, McGregor and his opponent, Michael Chandler, were set to appear in a press conference in the Irishman's hometown, Dublin, on June 3.

However, the sold-out event is now postponed indefinitely. The social media accounts of UFC announced the unfortunate news on Sunday night. No new date, time, or venue has been revealed yet.

Jon Jones mocks Islam Makhachev in deleted tweet

Jon Jones has always been reluctant to forfeit his No. 1 rank in the pound-for-pound rankings. In a recent tweet, he responded to a fan who suggested that Islam Makhachev was now the pound-for-pound best fighter (and he is, on the official rankings on UFC's website).

Jones made fun of Makhachev's nature of victory against Dustin Poirier:

"So let me get this straight, you go through an absolute dogfight and pull off a last-minute submission. And that's what makes you the best? I guess getting injured means you suddenly lost all that skill? Just curious."

He soon deleted the tweet and even said he has "high respect" for all Dagestani fighters.

Nina-Marie Daniele celebrates Sean Strickland's win

Nina-Marie Daniele and Sean Strickland are like two peas in a pod. They call each other best friends and are often seen in videos, shooting guns or cracking up about conspiracy theories.

Daniele reacted to Strickland's win over Paulo Costa with a heartfelt message:

"Sometimes you meet a motherf***er you realize was your brother in another life... I'll always be in your corner, homies for life, to the death you freaking lunatic!"

UFC 302 allegedly saw a violent crowd brawl

A video of a crowd altercation has been going around on MMA social media where a fight breaks out between one fan and three other spectators. The brawl allegedly took place at Prudential Center during UFC 302 on Saturday. We do not have any official confirmation of the incident.

Dustin Poirier predicts Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Dustin Poirier is one of the two people (the other is Eddie Alvarez) who have fought both Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler in professional MMA. Speaking from experience, he pointed out which flaw of Chandler's gameplan could cost him the fight against a "sniper" like McGregor:

"If Conor [McGregor] comes back anywhere similar to what he was before the injury - I'm talking timing-wise, his rhythm - I think he knocks [Michael] Chandler out... The way Chandler covers distance with big movements - against a sniper like Conor, you're going to run into something big. You can't take those shots."

