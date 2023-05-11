Mikey Musumeci, Rodtang Jitmuangnon share a wholesome moment backstage

Mikey Musumeci and Rodtang Jitmuangnon took a picture together with their world championship belts after ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

On May 5, Musumeci and Rodtang defended their respective world titles in back-to-back matches. The reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling and Muay Thai world champions met backstage to share a special moment. ‘Darth Rigatoni’ posted the picture on Instagram, and the comment section was filled with appreciation:

“We will be legends together, my friend.❤️” - Rodtang

Instagram comment

“Bjj goat and Muay Thai goat - @onechampionship 🔥” - Alex Silva

Instagram comment

“Happy to see it” - Jessica Elaban - Pro Wrestler

Instagram comment

“You should teach each other your skills and become MMA fighters.”

Instagram comment

At ONE Fight Night 10, Mikey Musumeci defended his flyweight submission grappling title in the first of three world championship matchups. After failing to secure a leg lock, Musumeci transitioned to a rear-naked choke and submitted Osamah Almarwai. ‘Darth Rigatoni’ now holds a promotional record of 4-0, with three wins in world title matches.

In the co-main event, Rodtang took out Edgar Tabares with a vicious second-round knockout. ‘The Iron Man’ advanced his promotional Muay Thai record to a perfect 12-0, making him one of the greatest fighters in ONE Championship history. The 25-year-old ended his appearance with a standing ovation from the North American fans inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Denver.

Mikey Musumeci and Rodtang were awarded $50,000 performance bonuses for their wins on May 5. For those that haven’t seen their title defenses, the replay of ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video can be seen on Amazon Prime Video by North American subscribers for free.

Poll : 0 votes