5 martial arts that don’t work in MMA

For as long as MMA has existed, fans, fighters and pundits alike have pondered just what mix of martial arts works best. The Gracies set the MMA world on fire throughout the '90s with their mastery of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Many were left convinced it was the perfect martial art for MMA until Kazushi Sakuraba took them on...

Arguments for boxing, Muay Thai, freestyle wrestling and a whole host of others have been convincingly made. What will always remain the case is that just one martial art is never enough. Fighters must work hard to become jacks of all trades if they are seeking glory in the octagon.

As important as having a diverse range of disciplines is, some are best left unlearned. For this list, we will be focusing on contact martial arts only so don't expect to see any supernatural chi styles ahead.

Here are five martial arts that simply do not work in MMA:

#5. Capoeira

Capoeira was devised and practiced by African slaves in Brazil in the early 16th century. Not wanting their captors to know they were practicing fighting, music and dance were used to disguise its true nature.

When it comes to conditioning, capoeira can be an exceptionally handy tool to improve balance, cardio and coordination. Its complicated blend of inversions, kicks and acrobatics can be used to both strengthen and mobilize the body. Great fighters such as Anderson Silva, Amanda Nunes and Conor McGregor have incorporated it into their training over the years for this reason.

As great as that is, it is not practical for the sport of MMA. For starters, punches and straight kicks are not taught in capoeira. The constant handstands and acrobatics could also lead to needless trouble against both grapplers and strikers.

For its many fitness benefits, the actual maneuvers of capoeira are highly impractical for the octagon. Worse still, the form has gradually moved more into its dance leanings over its martial origins in recent years.

#4. Krav Maga

Created for the Israeli Defense Forces, Krav Maga took influence from several martial arts, including boxing and judo, and applied them to aggressive, street-fighting situations.

Krav Maga can be deadly in a real-life fight. In MMA however, it’s a one-way road to disqualification. In Krav Maga, combatants are encouraged to ruthlessly attack the most sensitive areas of their opponent. These include the eyes, throat and genitals. While accidental eye pokes are (unfortunately) a recurring issue in MMA, trying to straight up gouge an eye out is illegal. The same goes for groin strikes and small joint manipulation.

A seasoned Krav Maga practitioner’s instincts would involve committing most of these offenses. While that may end a real fight quickly, it will simply end one’s career prospects in the cage. Given Krav Maga’s heavy emphasis on ending a fight as soon as possible, it’s also not ideal for building fight endurance. Someone trained solely in Krav Maga would have little chance of going five rounds without getting debilitatingly gassed.

#3. Systema

Rising in popularity in Russia shortly after the fall of the Soviet Union, Systema (simply meaning system in English) is a hybrid form of self-defence. Systema is a reactionary style designed solely for handling an oncoming attacker. For this reason, it is simply not well-rounded enough to serve much benefit for an MMA fighter looking to launch an effective attack in the cage.

Focusing primarily on instinct and the fluidity of a fighter’s movement, Systema is severely lacking in any solid guard retention or adequate striking technique. While some may argue its unpredictability makes it potentially effective, the system is simply too theoretical and unwieldy to be particularly useful in a professional fight.

Training sessions tend to focus on slow, close quarter movements and interactions. Given the speed with which fighters move and the dangers of efficient, traditional striking forms such as boxing and Muay Thai, a Systema master would be no match for an MMA combatant.

#2. Kyusho Jitsu

Kyusho Jitso, commonly known as Pressure Point Fighting, is a system focusing on the exploitation of the opponent’s bodily pressure points. Predominantly used for self-defence, Kyusho Jitsu teaches students techniques in grappling, striking and disarming opponents.

All aspects of this martial art come back to targeting very particular parts of the body, something that can’t always be guaranteed in a full-on fight.

Pressure points are a polarizing topic in the world of martial arts. Some swear by them as a highly effective key to victory while others deny their existence entirely. Given the speed with which an MMA fighter must strike and the unpredictable nature of positioning mid-fight, taking the time to find an opponent’s purported pressure points could prove a fatal misstep.

#1. Aikido

Aikido and MMA are about as polar opposite in philosophy as one can find in the fighting world. MMA is a brutal, competitive sport designed to showcase the strongest, most skilled and most complete fighters in the world. Aikido, meanwhile, is a surprisingly pacifist approach to combat in which one tries to neutralize their opponent with minimal harm done.

Aikido’s core tenet of doing no harm is completely counter-productive to the rules of the octagon. Furthermore, Aikido’s emphasis on wrist holds and attacks such as the Kote Gaeshi and the Sankyo could result in a DQ in MMA. Wrist locks and the grabbing of an opponent’s gloves are normally prohibited in the octagon, making some of Aikido’s most-effective techniques useless.

Aikido’s slow-paced approach to defense, coupled with a lack of any aggression or explosiveness, makes it a dismal fit for MMA fighters looking to expand their skill sets.

