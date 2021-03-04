"I will retire anytime soon" - Amanda Nunes hints at ending her MMA career

Amanda Nunes is arguably the greatest women's UFC champion in the organization's history. Powering through her opponents since 2013, the 'Lioness' has gained a reputation as a knockout artist of the highest caliber. After entering the history books as one of the finest and most dominant talents on the UFC roster, Nunes seems to be inching towards retirement.

Amanda Nunes made her UFC debut against bantamweight contender Sheila Gaff at UFC 163. Knocking Gaff out in the very first round, Nunes announced herself to the MMA world in a grand fashion. However, the success was short-lived after a disappointing TKO loss against Cat Zingano at UFC 178. Amanda Nunes quickly put the setback behind her and strived to make her way to the top of the contender rankings. The 32-year-old Brazilian has now surpassed top-competitors in the game and eventually became the promotion's first female double-division champion.

Who is Amanda Nunes fighting next?

Following her most recent win against Felicia Spencer at UFC 250, Amanda Nunes is scheduled to face featherweight contender Megan Anderson. However, after the birth of Nunes' son Raegan, fighting seems to have taken a slight backseat. Speaking to BT Sport in an interview, Nunes said:

Yeah for sure, I was thinking about it [retirement] I kind of was like over fighting and the pressure and all those things. But after I went home I said you know what, I think I'm going to go train. I'm not gonna pressure myself. I'm going to go to the gym and train normal. And I'll take it from there.

Further speaking with BT Sport on the topic, Amanda Nunes went on to explain how Raegan has fueled a new fire in her. She said:

"To have a memory with Raegan in the cage, that would be awesome! When she's a teenager, I'll show her. I may not be fighting anymore, but you were there with me. That would be an amazing memory. I just want to collect memories for my daughter. And I will retire anytime soon."

Going to the gym with my little Strawberry it's very especially 🍓 Ir para academia com meu MORANGUINHO é muito especial. #mamaeleoa @NinaAnsaroff 💕 pic.twitter.com/3Kte46c8Z3 — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) February 24, 2021

UFC 259 promises to be a fight-card of immense expectations. Fighting to defend her featherweight title against a tough and well-rounded Megan Anderson, it will be interesting to see what tricks the 'Lioness' has left up her sleeve.

Champs and No. 1 contenders have made their way to Vegas 📍 #UFC259 pic.twitter.com/oRaVKwANUt — UFC (@ufc) March 4, 2021

