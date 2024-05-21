MMA Fantasy: Could Conor McGregor become a three-division champion by beating Leon Edwards?

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor is one of combat sports' biggest box office draws. He's also a widely revered business magnate. Nevertheless, a longtime goal he's yet to achieve is becoming the UFC's first three-division champion.

McGregor has often highlighted that he'd love to capture the UFC welterweight title and become the world's premier MMA organization's first three-division champion.

On hiatus from MMA competition since July 2021, McGregor is set to return against Michael Chandler in a welterweight bout at UFC 303 in June. Meanwhile, reigning UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards will defend his title in a rematch against Belal Muhammad at UFC 304 in July.

In a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Edwards expressed his interest in defending his belt against McGregor, provided they win their upcoming fights. Moreover, 'The Notorious' seems open to fighting 'Rocky'.

Could Conor McGregor become a three-division champion by beating Leon Edwards?

Assuming that a possible Edwards-McGregor welterweight title fight does materialize, it'd be an incredible matchup. Despite all the criticism levied against his wrestling and BJJ prowess, McGregor's overall defensive grappling is elite indeed. In the UFC, he's been submitted only by legends like Nate Diaz and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Akin to Ireland's Conor McGregor, the UK's Leon Edwards started as a striking specialist who gradually evolved his grappling. 'Rocky' has proven he can grapple against some of the scariest 170-pound wrestlers, such as Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. Regardless, Edwards vs. McGregor is unlikely to be a grappling-heavy clash.

They prefer striking. Conor McGregor, particularly, is notorious (pun intended) for striking with his opponents in search of a knockout even when he can keep top position on the mat and coast to a decision victory. Both combatants primarily strike from the southpaw stance.

Edwards has the height and reach advantage, in addition to a better jab and leg kicks. 'Rocky' has thunderous head kicks, too; a case in point is his UFC welterweight title-winning head kick KO over Usman in Aug. 2022. Meanwhile, 'The Notorious' boasts dangerous punches, elbows, kicks, knees, and shoulder strikes.

The key advantage for Edwards will be cardio, which would enable him to throw a greater volume of strikes in their five-round title showdown. McGregor will have the edge in regard to one-punch knockout power. Their punches, elbows, kicks, knees, and overall striking brilliance would nullify each other. The Dubliner's one-punch KO ability could be the difference-maker against 'Rocky.'

Though Edwards has competed more consistently in recent years and would be considered the favorite at this point in time against McGregor, no one's invincible. The ideal scenario for McGregor would be to catch him on the feet in the early rounds, tagging 'Rocky' behind the ear with his legendary Irish left hand, compromising his equilibrium, and possibly knocking him out.

If the fight goes the distance, the odds would favor a cardio machine like Edwards against the more explosive McGregor. However, 'The Notorious' is capable of pacing himself, as evidenced by his shrewd performance in his majority decision victory over Nate Diaz in their rematch in Aug. 2016.

Intriguingly, back in June 2021, Diaz almost knocked Edwards out. Should McGregor catch 'Rocky' with a clean left hand as Diaz did, his power would likely knock him out cold and crown the UFC's first three-division champion.