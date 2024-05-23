MMA Fantasy: What if Alexander Volkanovski had defeated Ilia Topuria? Exploring how the featherweight division may have looked

Alexander Volkanovski is among the best-ever champions in the UFC featherweight division. Unfortunately, he no longer holds the 145-pound strap, having lost it in devastating fashion to Ilia Topuria, who knocked 'The Great' out cold in round two of their UFC 298 encounter.

Ahead of the bout, much of the rhetoric revolved around Volkanovski humbling an arrogant Topuria, whose pre-fight proclamations drew accusations of delusion. Yet, come fight night, it was Volkanovski on the receiving end of a humbling loss, as the Spaniard knocked him out in round two.

However, things could have still gone the Australian's way. What if they had? What if, with skill and experience on his side, Volkanovski had emerged victorious?

Alexander Volkanovski's impact at featherweight

It is difficult to determine what kind of effect Alexander Volkanovski would have had at featherweight that isn't already known. Ilia Topuria hasn't done much since capturing the featherweight title. He has not yet defended the strap and isn't even officially booked for a fight, despite flirtations with Max Holloway.

The changes, however, have come in the way of Topuria's priorities compared to Volkanovski's. The Spaniard had no intention of defending his featherweight title against the division's top challengers given everyone's past losses to Volkanovski, who he knocked out.

Nevertheless, Brian Ortega and Max Holloway are both gunning for featherweight gold now that Topuria is a champion. Had Volkanovski won, that wouldn't be the case at all. The 145-pound division would have remained as it was when the Australian still reigned supreme.

'T-City' would have needed more than his win over Yair Rodriguez to gain a title shot. Holloway would be in a similar predicament, despite his legendary BMF title win at UFC 300. He has lost to Volkanovski thrice already, and the consensus was that he would never get another title shot as long as the former reigned.

Instead, the UFC would have to look at fresh faces in pursuit of compelling challengers for the all-conquering Volkanovski. The division would be on the verge of being cleaned out. Matchups with Aljamain Sterling, especially as it had already been teased, and Movsar Evloev would be on the table.

However, little else that is new would have taken place. It would have been the continuation of the Volkanovski show, with the Australian running through everyone at featherweight, while Holloway would have probably committed to a full-time lightweight run.