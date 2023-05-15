MMA fighter blasts Conor McGregor for snatching his spot on The Ultimate Fighter, addresses Dana White for UFC chance

Lightweight prospect Mitch Ramirez has made serious allegations against UFC superstar Conor McGregor. The MMA fighter claimed he was pulled out of Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter to make room for fighters who were friends with the Irishman.

Ramirez made these claims on a recent podcast with Adaptive Leaders. He explained that he lost his spot on the show at the last minute as McGregor had brought in a few of his friends from Ireland who were also prospects.

The UFC then allegedly gave in to McGregor's demands and kicked Ramirez and a few others off the show. Ramirez shared his side of the story, expressing his frustration with the situation, saying:

"I was supposed to be on The Ultimate Fighter, and I lost my spot because Conor McGregor came in with a couple of his little cronies and kicked me out last second. So, Dana White, you said that you were going to give guys like me an opportunity in the UFC."

"Well, he [Conor] came with a couple of his buddies that were prospects, and he was like, "They're not on my team," Do you know what I mean? "Not doing it." And he basically stiff arm the UFC, and the UFC being UFC, was like, "Yes sir!" to Conor McGregor. The guy kicked me and a couple of guys off the show and just sent us home with nothing."

Check out the fighter's allegations against McGregor below:

Conor McGregor to coach opposite Michael Chandler at TUF

After an absence of nearly two years, the charismatic Irishman Conor McGregor is set to make his long-awaited return to action. This time, he will serve as a coach on the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter, opposite former Bellator champion Michael Chandler.

Notably, McGregor and Chandler are expected to face off in the UFC octagon later in 2023, following the culmination of the show.

The filming for the highly anticipated season has recently concluded, and fans are eagerly counting down the days until the premiere on May 30th, to be aired on ESPN/ESPN+. New episodes of The Ultimate Fighter will grace the screens every Tuesday, building suspense and anticipation among viewers.

The grand finale is scheduled for August 15th, promising a thrilling climax to the season.

McGregor was last seen in the octagon at UFC 264 in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. The Irishman suffered a gruesome leg injury during the match and had been out of the octagon ever since.

Since then, the MMA world has anxiously awaited his return to the sport, and the news of his participation in The Ultimate Fighter, along with the prospects of a future showdown with 'Iron,' has ignited excitement among fans worldwide.

