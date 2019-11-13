MMA News Roundup: Jorge Masvidal responds to Nick Diaz, Rose Namajunas to return - 13th November

The spotlight shines bright on Israel Adesanya

Welcome to another edition of MMA news round-up where we present to you 5 of the biggest stories in the world of MMA from the day.

Ariel Helwani's MMA show had an awesomely stacked line up this week and with the likes of Nick Diaz, Rose Namajunas, and Stipe Miocic dropping by, there have been a lot of interesting revelations made in the show.

In today's edition, we will be talking about Gilbert Melendez's release from the UFC; Israel Adesanya expressing the desire to defend his title a few more times before achieving double champ status; Rose Namajunas' future in the UFC; Stipe Miocic's next fight and much more.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top five stories from the world of MMA.

#5 UFC parts ways with Gilbert Melendez

Gilbert Melendez.

Speaking to ESPN, former Lightweight title contender Gilbert Melendez confirmed that he has been officially released by the UFC. He said that the decision was arrived at mutually by both parties involved and he will be leaving the promotion with good memories.

Melendez said that should he choose to return to the cage at some point of time in the future, he will do it with a company that agrees with his vision on his fighting career.

“It was a fun ride with the UFC that I really enjoyed. I feel I gave them one of the most entertaining fights in their history (against Diego Sanchez), and I appreciate all they’ve done. They have done a bunch of cool stuff for all their fighters."

“That said, I do feel this release is mutual. I was ready to move on. I feel like, if I were to fight again, I would like to do it on my terms and steer my own ship. The UFC is a fantastic organization, but they have their agenda, and unless you’re a champion or a super-strong needle mover, you don’t have as much say in your career. If I do get back in the cage, I want it to be with a company that agrees with the path that I want to be on. But I’m leaving the UFC on great terms.” (h/t Credit: Sportskeeda)

Gilbert Melendez (@GilbertMelendez) on his release from the UFC. pic.twitter.com/9zojgrRtFe — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 12, 2019

The last time 37-year old Melendez managed to win a fight in the UFC was back in 2013 when he had his hand raised after a thrilling back and forth contest against Diego Sanchez.

